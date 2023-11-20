A-1 Broadcast: Gifting Expert Lindsay Roberts Shares Ways to Kick Off the Shopping Season on TipsOnTV

The Gift Insider Shares Her Top Secret for Finding the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Saving and Deals.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Every year, the hype around Black Friday and Cyber Monday can pose real challenges for anyone hoping to find the best deal, the most savings and the hottest new gifts. It's still possible to come up with super selections for everyone on that gift list. The founder of the TheGiftInsider.com, Lindsay Roberts offers these timely suggestions for making this a special holiday season. Lindsay is a mother of two and loves sharing her gift-giving knowledge.



Gifting Expert Lindsay Roberts Shares Tips for Holiday Shopping





TOP OF THE WISH LIST FOR GAMERS

Now available on Steam for under $40 is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2. It brings the iconic original games, their classic levels, pro skaters and tricks, plus new skaters for an immersive skateboarding experience. For Black Friday, the game will be discounted by 60% on all platforms. Available on Steam, in addition to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit www.tonyhawkthegame.com

COOL TECH GIFT FOR THE HOME

This holiday season, give the gift of comfort and control with the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Not only does it learn and adapt to any routine while keeping homes comfortable, it can also double as a Smart Security Hub. It has a built-in keypad integration, smoke alarm detection, advanced sensor technology, and freeze detection for peace of mind. The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is truly a gift that pays for itself by helping families live comfortably and save money on energy bills for years to come. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com

KEEP FROM OVERSPENDING

Check out Affirm. Affirm can help anyone get the best deal and responsibly pay over time for everything this holiday season. It allows consumers to get the most bang for their buck at retailers like Amazon, Priceline, SeatGeek, and many more. Select Affirm at checkout, choose from customized biweekly and monthly payment plans, and never face late or hidden fees. Affirm is a smart alternative to credit cards, because it is agreed upfront on the amount to spend, that amount never increases, and users can pay over time in budget-friendly payments. For more information, visit www.affirm.com

