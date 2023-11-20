Feed the Children Marks World Children's Day with Dedication to Provide Food, Clean Water and Resources to Millions Around the Globe

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / As organizations around the globe observe World Children's Day, Feed the Children recognizes the importance of defending the rights of all children - including access to good nutrition, education, shelter and protection from harm.

Global food insecurity increased by nearly 10 percent in 2022 and today one-third of all people lack access to a consistent food source. The nonprofit understands children's rights are human rights and our youth can't thrive unless their basic needs are met. World Children's Day is a crucial reminder of the organization's vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry. Feed the Children remains focused on empowering children through access to nutritious food, clean water and education.

In addition to the millions of nutritious meals it serves to children internationally, in fiscal year 2023 Feed the Children worked with partners to provide almost 880,000 vitamin A supplements to children in the eight countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America where the organization works. Vitamin A reduces mortality associated with measles, diarrhea and other illnesses by improving immune function.

The organization also served 15,365 children worldwide through its growth monitoring and promotion programming and provided more than 670,000 children with deworming medicine. According to the National Institutes of Health, studies have shown that deworming programs can lead to improved nutritional status, increased body weight and height and increased cognitive development.

Feed the Children also works to help provide children across the globe with access to safe, clean water. Recently, the organization introduced two new water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) school projects in Honduras. These efforts are not just one-time interventions; the community will have ongoing training and involvement to ensure long-term sustainability.

The impact has been immediate, with more than 400 children and teachers benefiting from improved sanitation and consistent access to clean water throughout the year.

For children like Ander, these efforts make a difference in their daily lives.

"I want to say thank you very much for the bathroom you have built for us and thank you for the water tank, because now we don't run out of water at school," he said.

Recent years have posed unique challenges, changing the landscape for both communities and organizations providing desperately needed services. Feed the Children has expanded its capabilities, reaching more people during these unprecedented times.

The nonprofit knows that it takes all of us working together to make a difference in the lives of children worldwide and uphold the principles of the Declaration and Convention on Children's Rights. With the support of partners, donors and volunteers, Feed the Children has impacted millions of people across the U.S. and in countries around the world.

To learn more about how to help Feed the Children support programs such as the village savings and loan groups helping build "resilient" generations, visit feedthechildren.org.

