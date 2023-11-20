Edesa Biotech Reports Final Phase 2b Results for Dermatitis Study

1.0% Formulation Reached Primary Endpoint with Statistical Significance

Full Analysis Identified Additional Efficacy Signals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced favorable final results from a Phase 2b dose-ranging clinical study of the company's drug candidate, EB01 (daniluromer), as a monotherapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD).

Edesa reported that final data confirmed previous topline findings that 1.0% EB01 cream demonstrated statistically significant improvement over placebo. For the primary endpoint, patients with 1.0% EB01-treated lesions demonstrated a 60% average improvement in symptoms from baseline at day 29 on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI) versus 40% for placebo/vehicle (p=0.027). For the ISGA secondary efficacy endpoint, 53% of patients with 1.0% EB01-treated lesions achieved a score of "clear" or "almost clear" with at least a 2-point improvement from baseline after treatment at day 29 (p=0.048). Only 29% of patients in the placebo group reached the same endpoint. For other dose formulations, no material changes to previously reported topline efficacy results were identified. No serious treatment-related adverse events were reported across all dose formulations.

In addition, analysis of the full dataset demonstrated that patients receiving 1.0% EB01 (daniluromer) experienced improvement across each component symptom of the CDSI score, including redness (50% reduction for EB01 vs. 35.4% placebo; p=0.17), pruritis/itching (60.5% reduction for EB01 vs. 41.3% placebo; p=0.06), fissures (63.1% reduction for EB01 vs. 44.3% placebo; p=0.02), scaling (58.3% reduction for EB01 vs. 42.9% placebo; p=0.36), and dryness (62.9% reduction for EB01 vs. 35.9% placebo; p=0.02). The final data also demonstrated that the Body Surface Area (BSA) of 1.0% EB01-treated lesions was reduced by 42.1% on average at day 29 compared to a 8.8% reduction for placebo/vehicle (p=0.054).

"We are thrilled to announce the positive final clinical study results for 1.0% EB01 cream, which not only confirm our previous data but also provided important new insights into the efficacy of our first-in-class drug candidate," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech. "This significant milestone puts us in position to advance potential partnership discussions and ultimately brings us one step closer to delivering potentially life-changing solutions to patients with moderate to severe, chronic allergic contact dermatitis."

About the Phase 2b Study

Edesa's double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of EB01 (daniluromer) in approximately 200 subjects, who were treated for 28 days with either EB01 cream (2.0%, 1.0% or 0.2%) or a placebo/vehicle cream. The primary efficacy outcome measurement was the mean percent improvement in symptoms from baseline at day 29 on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI). A key secondary efficacy measurement was the success rate of subjects achieving a score of "clear" or "almost clear" with at least a 2-point improvement from baseline after treatment at day 29 on the Investigator's Static Global Assessment (ISGA) scale.

About Daniluromer

Daniluromer is a first-in-class, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. EB01 (topical daniluromer) has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials, and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in a variety of in vitro and in vivo preclinical pharmacology models.

About Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Contact dermatitis, which can be either irritant contact dermatitis or ACD (sometimes called allergic contact eczema), is one of the most common occupational health illnesses in the United States. The disease has been estimated to cost up to $2 billion annually in the U.S. as a result of lost work, reduced productivity, medical care and disability payments. The condition is caused by an allergen interacting with skin, usually on the hands and face. Inflammation can vary from irritation and redness to open sores, and in many chronic cases, the causative allergen is unknown or difficult to avoid. Approximately 3,000 substances are recognized as contact allergens.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company's most advanced drug candidate is EB05 (paridiprubart), a monoclonal antibody developed for acute and chronic disease indications that involve dysregulated innate immune responses. Edesa is currently evaluating EB05 in a Phase 3 study as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. In addition, Edesa is developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, EB01 (daniluromer), as a topical treatment for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company has also received regulatory approval to conduct a Phase 2 trial of its EB06 monoclonal antibody as a treatment for vitiligo, a life-altering autoimmune disease that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Edesa is also planning to file an investigational new drug application for a future Phase 2 study of paridiprubart for systemic sclerosis (scleroderma), an autoimmune rheumatic disorder that causes fibrosis, (scarring/hardening) of skin and internal organs such as the lungs, heart and kidneys. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's determination that the final Phase 2b study data not only confirmed previous topline data but also provided important new insights into the efficacy of its first-in-class drug candidate; the company's belief that the final study report and data represent a significant milestone; the company's belief that final Phase 2b data puts the company in position to advance potential partnership discussions and ultimately brings Edesa one step closer to delivering potentially life-changing solutions to patients with moderate to severe, chronic allergic contact dermatitis; and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical studies in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

