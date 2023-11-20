Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2023 | 22:26
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transactional Carbon Accounting: Financial-Grade Precision Across the Value Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / SAP

As businesses and organizations tackle the reduction of their carbon footprint to achieve net-zero emissions, they are scrutinizing the accuracy and availability of their carbon emissions data, especially for scope 3 emissions. Current carbon accounting processes use a significant amount of estimations and averages due to the lack of consistent calculations and effective data sharing across the value chain. Because of this lack of connectivity, these processes are not connected to other important datasets providing procurement, financial or operational data. With stakeholders, including regulators, investors, and customers increasingly holding executives accountable for their organization's emissions, and their annual audit and disclosure, these outdated processes are no longer fit for purpose. Many leaders are now exploring how to upgrade their carbon accounting capabilities to deliver more accurate data with transparency and precision.

Implementing transactional carbon accounting helps solve these challenges with its three distinct capabilities that must occur in sequential order:

  • Recording and managing actual emissions data from operations and across the value chain
  • Exchanging standardized data
  • Connecting the emissions data with financial and operational data

The result is a transaction-based reporting capability that unlocks the ability to make business-case decisions that fully account for financial, operational, and environmental costs and impacts.

Transactional carbon accounting, or ledger-based carbon accounting, refers to the ability to combine enterprise-wide financial and carbon data down to the transactional level. A transactional carbon ledger is embedded within key financial capabilities enabling the ability to track and quantify the amount of carbon emitted within operations and across the value chain. With a transactional carbon accounting strategy, organizations can transform from top-down, estimated, average factor-based accounting strategy to a bottom-up, measured, precise, transaction-based accounting strategy.

View the full white paper here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807341/transactional-carbon-accounting-financial-grade-precision-across-the-value-chain

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.