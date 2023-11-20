Chef Parker Wallace Shares Tips for Creative Holiday Entertaining on TipsOnTV

The Creator of Parker's Plate on Easy Stress-Free Party Tips and Recipes

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Looking for the perfect ingredients for a holiday gathering? Then Parker Wallace, the creator and host of Parker's Plate has the answer. This culinary goddess wrote the best-selling cookbook 'eat RICH, stay SKINNY; a girl's guide to holiday feasting'. The chef and recipe creator shows how to throw fun holiday celebrations. Parker is an expert at turning an ordinary holiday gathering into an extraordinary party that family and friends will remember for years.





Author and Chef Parker Wallace Shows Off Holiday Cooking with a Flair

Chef Parker Wallace Give Holiday Cooking Advice





TIP FOR TASTY BEVERAGES WITH FLAIR

Try barista-style coffee without leaving home, and now it is easy with the Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder and the café TS from Capresso. The grinder is commercial grade, solid steel with 16 settings for high-precision grinding of whole coffee beans. The cafe T-S has an intuitive, illuminated touchscreen display that makes it easy to create perfect barista-quality espresso, plus steam for cappuccinos and hot water for Americanos. Add various flavored syrups and create the perfect at-home coffee bar. Both are available on Amazon or at Capresso.com

ADD FLAVOR TO EVERY HOLIDAY MEAL

Entertaining around the holidays can be stressful, so look for easy, time-saving ways to add the perfect finishing touch to meals. That is why when it's time to make pies, fruit, hot cocoa, or other desserts even better, add Reddi-Wip. It is like the cherry on top. Now, in addition to the Original Reddi-Wip made with real cream, there are several new options, like Keto-Friendly Zero Sugar and two vegan non-dairy varieties. Whether making pecan or pumpkin pies, or picking up pre-maid pies, adding Reddi-Wip makes it a crowd-pleaser. Check out www.reddiwip.com for more amazing recipes.

