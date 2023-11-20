EquipmentShare Recognized for Commitment to Veteran Employment

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / EquipmentShare, one of the fastest growing integrated equipment rental and equipment asset management companies in the United States, announces its recent recognition with two esteemed military awards: the 2023 Military Times Best for Vets and the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. These awards highlight EquipmentShare's commitment to hiring and retaining veterans, a dedication that is deeply rooted in the company's core values and People First culture.

Kathleen Carroll, Chief People Officer at EquipmentShare and a Marine Corp veteran herself, emphasized the company's values, stating, "I've experienced firsthand the transformative impact of aligning personal values with a company's mission. We are honored to receive these awards, as they underscore our commitment to providing meaningful career opportunities for veterans."

EquipmentShare's commitment to veterans goes beyond just recognition; it extends to fostering a workplace culture that not only resonates with those who have served our country but also provides opportunities for them to grow and advance in their careers. The veteran-focused recognitions for 2023 include:

2023 Military Times Best for Vets, recognizes employers like EquipmentShare who have successful military-connected employment programs and benefits as well as lead support efforts. It identifies and highlights the efforts that companies make to recruit, retain and support the veteran community.

2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, Gold, is administered by the Department of Labor, recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, EquipmentShare demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the values veterans bring to the workplace.

EquipmentShare's initiatives, such as its registered SkillBridge partnership with the United States Department of Defense, showcase the company's ongoing support and recruitment of veterans. Through the SkillBridge program, EquipmentShare offers on-the-job training opportunities for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience during the last 180 days of their service. This program connects service members with industry partners like EquipmentShare, providing them with real-world job experiences, apprenticeships and internships, further enhancing their transition to civilian careers. EquipmentShare is hiring veterans nationwide in a number of fields including management, sales, CDL drivers, mechanics/technicians, inside sales and more. Visit the veterans career page to learn more.

These recent military awards, along with recognitions such as the 2023, 2022 and 2020 America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes and Statista, solidify the company's position as an employer of choice.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com.

