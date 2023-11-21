Palace Resorts Announces Most Generous Savings of the Year Across All Brands

Black Friday Event is About to Commence

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Palace Resorts is about to roll out its biggest savings of the year for Black Friday. All four brands - including Palace Resorts, Moon Palace Resorts, Le Blanc Spa Resorts, and Baglioni Hotels & Resorts - are offering incredible deals starting November 20th. Offers include steep discounts at all properties and exclusive benefits curated to each brand.

Palace Resorts

Palace Resorts and Moon Palace Resorts

Palace Resorts is offering up to 50% Off* to guests for stays of at least three (3) nights, plus 1,000 USD Resort Credit** to spend during their stay at all luxury, all-inclusive resorts in the Mexican Caribbean and Jamaica. Guests can extend their savings with Free Stays for Kids & Teens*** at family-friendly resorts, plus Free Roundtrip Airport Transfers**** if guests book for 4 nights or more.

The Palace Resorts includes four luxury, all-inclusive resorts: Beach Palace and the adults-only Sun Palace in Cancun; Playacar Palace in Playa del Carmen, which is also known as the Riviera Maya; and Cozumel Palace on the stunning island off the coast in the Riviera Maya area.

The Moon Palace Resorts includes Moon Palace Cancun, the unparalleled family-oriented resort Moon Palace The Grand-Cancun, and Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios.

Le Blanc Spa Resorts

There's never been a better time to indulge or enjoy more exclusive pampering at the adults-only, AAA Five Diamond Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Guests can pack their bags for Cancun or Los Cabos and take off for unlimited gourmet cuisine, premium drinks, luxury amenities, butler service, spa experiences, and service that truly goes above and beyond.

Guests who book from November 20th through 26th can claim up to 35% Off* stays of three (3) nights, complimentary hydrotherapy, plus 1,000 USD in Resort Credit** to spend during their stay. They can also enjoy complimentary airport transfers**** when reserving at least four (4) nights.

Baglioni Hotels & Resorts

Baglioni Hotels & Resorts is also offering up to 35%* off on stays of at least two (2) nights in Rome, Venice, London, Milan, Sardinia, Puglia and the Maldives* November 20th through 30th. Additionally, guests can enjoy daily complimentary breakfast** as well as complimentary stays for Kids and Teens*** at all Baglioni Hotels and Resorts located in Italy and the UK.

So, whether guests are dreaming of exploring historic cities, savoring delectable cuisine, or basking in the sun along the stunning coastlines, this is a chance to make those dreams a reality.

The Baglioni Collection of luxury Italian hotels and resorts includes eight (8) properties in Italy, London, and the Maldives: Baglioni Hotel Regina (Rome); Relais Santa Croce by Baglioni Hotels & Resorts (Florence); Casa Baglioni Milan; Baglioni Hotel Luna (Venice); Baglioni Hotel London; Baglioni Masseria Muzza (Puglia); Baglioni Resort Sardinia; and Baglioni Maldives Luxury All Inclusive on the island of Maagau.

Disclaimers:

Booking period: November 20 - 26, 2023

For stays: November 21, 2023 - December 20, 2024

Blackout Dates: December 23, 2023 - January 2, 2024; April 9-12, 2024 (Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos)

Terms and Conditions available on: https://www.palaceresorts.com/press-room/black-friday

