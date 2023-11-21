u-blox AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Thalwil, Switzerland - 21 November 2023 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in Positioning and Connectivity technologies, holds today its 2023 Capital Markets Day. Chairman André Müller and CEO Stephan Zizala, together with members of the Executive Committee, will discuss the company's new "Focus - Innovate - Execute" strategy, designed to drive long-term profitable growth and sustainable value creation.
Strategy: Focus - Innovate - Execute
u-blox has decided to discontinue future cellular chipset development, leading to an expected non-cash impairment of CHF 65-70 million in December 2023. Renewed focus on our cellular module business aims to gain market share via leveraging our sales and distribution channels and leveraging our trustworthiness as Swiss supplier in a multi-polar world.
Innovate
Execute
New mid/long-term financial model
New reporting structure enhances transparency
2024 to be a transition year before growth resumes
u-blox's Chairman André Müller commented: "I am very pleased to announce of our focused strategy today, aiming to capitalize on the strength of our business model and better align it with end-markets demand. The strategy, focused on long-term sustainable growth, is designed to drive u-blox's value for years to come and deliver strong returns to our shareholders".
u-blox's CEO Stephan Zizala added: "Our refined strategy "Focus - Innovate - Execute" is designed to unleash the full potential of the incredible u-blox team. After almost one year as CEO, I'm convinced more than ever that we are well positioned to significantly contribute and benefit from secular growth drivers such as autonomous driving, remote healthcare, asset tracking and industrial digitalization."
Conference call and webcast details
For participating in today's event, please click here.
[1] 2023 as base of new cycle. For EBIT / FCF margin, targets as average over the cycle
For further information, please contact:
Rafael Duarte
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +41 79 966 89 12
rafael.duarte@u-blox.com
Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +41 79 966 89 12
lcati@equityny.com
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX: UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial and consumer markets. Its smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia and the USA.
(www.ublox.com)
Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1777625
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1777625 21-Nov-2023 CET/CEST