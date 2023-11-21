SimScale GmbH announced new features for engineers focused on structural and mechanical simulation, including large scale vibration analysis and modal-based harmonics.

SimScale is a cloud-native engineering simulation software used globally by the automotive, manufacturing, medical, turbomachinery, buildings, and electronics industries. With the release of modal-based harmonics in SimScale, engineers can now perform vibration analysis on complex CAD models using a single analysis type that automatically outputs full response spectrums.

SimScale is inviting engineers to join a live demo of a vibration analysis on an electric vehicle (EV) inverter. The model will be used to showcase the newly released modal-based workflow and show how a full shaker table test regime can be efficiently replicated by running multi-axis tests simultaneously with parallel computation in the cloud. These types of tests are critical in the product development process to comply with safety requirements and international standards. Using simulation to replicate physical tests can save engineers significant amounts of time and cost.

Engineers are invited to this live webinar to learn how to:

Create a free account in SimScale and get started in minutes.

Upload CAD files to SimScale and prepare it for FEA simulation.

Perform accurate vibration assessments.

Apply global damping and automatically resolve resonant response around natural frequencies.

Simulate multi-directional shaker table testing in parallel.

Post-process simulation results online and extract valuable insights about your products.

About SimScale SimScale is the world's first SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to CFD, FEA, thermal, and electromagnetics analyses to over 500,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

