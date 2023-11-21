Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDH2 | ISIN: AU000000NAG3 | Ticker-Symbol: P6C
Frankfurt
20.11.23
08:18 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0150,02908:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD9,560+0,16 %
CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD0,0200,00 %
CELLNEX TELECOM SA33,660-0,15 %
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD0,0020,00 %
MANTEX AB0,0160,00 %
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED0,0100,00 %
NORATIS AG5,6000,00 %
PARAGON ID38,1000,00 %
PHARMIVA AB0,0480,00 %
QUEBEC RARE EARTH ELEMENTS CORP0,109+5,31 %
THE INDIA FUND INC16,140+0,31 %
WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0,0360,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.