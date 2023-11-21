Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994
Stuttgart
20.11.23
08:18 Uhr
7,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2023
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Signing of its First Investment Under New Strategy

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED


Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Signing of its First Investment Under New Strategy

Guernsey, 21 November 2023 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it has agreed to acquire the first investment under its new strategy, part of a boutique retail complex in an affluent part of Athens, Greece. The asset is being purchased from one of the largest Greek banks out of a distressed situation where the main leaseholder is in default. Eurocastle's strategy is to lease-up the last 20% of the building currently vacant and then seek an exit in the open market.

Eurocastle is acquiring the asset alongside a local partner (the "JV Partner") who is anticipated to take a 20% interest in the asset. The total expected investment is approximately €6.3 million, of which Eurocastle's share is approximately €5.0m with a closing targeted before the end of 2023, subject to certain conditions precedent.

As previously announced, Eurocastle intends to leverage the relationship of the Company's investment manager with a local JV Partner in Greece to source investment opportunities. In parallel with executing this first investment, the Company has been underwriting a number of additional opportunities.

In order to support its new investment program, Eurocastle has been working on establishing an investment platform through which it expects to invest the majority of its current net corporate cash of over €18 million alongside selected external co-investors. In addition to generating attractive risk adjusted returns on its share of any investments made through the platform, Eurocastle anticipates also receiving market standard management and incentive fees from the external investors.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.