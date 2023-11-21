Clayton (getclayton.com) announced it has appointed Brian Olearczyk as its Chief Growth Officer to drive expansion in the US market.

With experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, Brian will be pivotal in leading Clayton's growth, expanding upon an already impressive footprint of over 500 teams. With Brian's help, Clayton will continue to help even more engineering teams build secure, well-architected applications on the platform efficiently.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Clayton. His remarkable leadership and depth of knowledge in scaling businesses make him an ideal fit for our ambitious and growing team," said Lorenzo Frattini, CEO and Founder of Clayton. "With Brian's guidance, Clayton will continue to thrive in the ever-evolving security landscape, helping even more Salesforce end users and engineering teams build secure apps."

Brian brings over 20 years of experience, having previously held prominent leadership roles in renowned organisations such as OwnBackup, RevCult, and Tangoe. His strategic insight and passion for innovation in the security sector make him a driving force behind numerous successful market expansions.

"Development on the Salesforce platform has increased dramatically in the last few years and will continue to expand exponentially with the impact of Generative AI. These trends drive the need for ever more automation," said Brian Olearczyk, Chief Growth Officer of Clayton. "Clayton upholds a reputation for making customers successful in delivering cutting-edge and secure apps for Salesforce and a history of innovation to meet future needs as they arise. I'm excited to help educate the ecosystem about Clayton."

Under Brian's leadership, Clayton aims to expand its market presence worldwide and foster even more strategic collaborations and partnerships. While most of Clayton's customers are North America based, this will be Clayton's first US hire and enable even more expansion in the region.

His appointment reinforces Clayton's commitment to nurturing a culture of excellence, ensuring sustained growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Clayton:

Clayton is the complete code reviewer for Salesforce. Clayton finds flawed code, written by humans or generative AI, twice as accurately as any code scanner. Its complete suite of features helps you ship faster and stay secure getclayton.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120549220/en/

Contacts:

Claudia Orecchioni

claudia@clayton.io