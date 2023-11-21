Enphase's new IQ8-3P solar microinverter offers peak power output of up to 480 W.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy is expanding to the commercial-scale market with its new IQ8P-3P commercial microinverters. They are designed for small-scale commercial installations. The US-based microinverter specialist said that the microinverters support up to 480 W of peak output power, suitable for three-phase commercial installations and high-powered solar panels, accommodating a range of panel types from 320 W to 640 W. Enphase said its distributed architecture makes designing commercial rooftop applications ...

