Presto Automation Inc.: Presto Automation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru AI and automation technology providers to the restaurant industry, today announced financial results for the 2024 fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

"Our first quarter results which came in at the midpoint of guidance, reflect a positive start to our fiscal year and underscore the substantial opportunities available to us" said Xavier Casanova, Chief Executive Officer of Presto. "While still in the early stages, we are experiencing escalating momentum for our Presto VoiceTM AI solution as customers are recognizing that it will help them address key challenges within their businesses."

"As announced last week, we have completed a capital raise through issuance of common equity to a syndicate of our long-term investor Remus Capital led by Chairman Krishna Gupta, indicating the conviction of existing shareholders. We are also taking the necessary steps to reduce costs, improve profitability, and streamline our operations. While difficult, these steps are necessary in order to best position us for the long-term" Mr. Casanova added.

"We believe that 2024 will mark a definitive step-change in our growth" Mr. Casanova continued. "The market is fully in "fast follower" mode. We are ramping up to deploy and execute at scale. We are witnessing a significant change in the receptiveness to technology-based solutions, such as our Presto VoiceTM AI solution by franchise operators across the United States, as they begin to experience the significant impact of market realities such as the California $20 minimum wage regulation. We are experiencing significant interest from franchise operators today who are interested in talking to us about Voice AI and we expect network effects to take hold. We look forward to generating widespread adoption of our Presto VoiceTM AI solution across North America as brands and franchisees adapt to this new reality."

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Our fiscal first quarter of 2024 was in line with guidance provided on our last earnings call:

Total revenue was $4.9 million (guidance was $4.8-$5.0 million)

was $4.9 million (guidance was $4.8-$5.0 million) Net Income was $5.4 million

was $5.4 million Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of $(8.8) million





*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and is reconciled to net income, the closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights

Presto Voice is now installed in over 400 locations across North America, as the rate of deployment materially increases. In the quarter to date, Presto has deployed one new location every business day.

In the current fiscal quarter (Q2), Presto has signed four new franchisees with a total of 365 locations when fully expanded and one major corporate pilot with over 2,000 global locations where Presto is the exclusive vendor. This progress indicates the size of the revenue opportunity within existing customers.

Last week, Presto announced it had raised approximately $7,000,000 through issuance of common equity to a syndicate of a long-term investor led by Chairman Krishna Gupta, indicating the conviction of existing shareholders.

Alongside this financing, Presto has also added two additional board members appointed by Remus, both from technology operations backgrounds at companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Uber. Majority of the board is represented by investor shareholders.

Last week, Presto took further steps to reduce costs, enhance operating efficiencies and improve profitability by implementing a reduction in force of its global full-time employee base by approximately 17%.





Financial Outlook Update

Presto expects total revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $4.8 million to $5.0 million.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto VoiceTM, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl's Jr., Hardee's, and Checkers for Presto VoiceTM and Applebee's, Chili's, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the United States. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful for comparing our financial performance to other companies and from period to period by excluding the impact of certain items that do not reflect our core operating performance, thereby providing consistency and direct comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude interest expense, other income, net, loss on debt extinguishment and financial obligations, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities and convertible promissory notes and merger-related ancillary costs. We include this non-GAAP measure because it is used by management to evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under "Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Platform $ 2,066 $ 4,820 Transaction 2,819 2,959 Total revenue 4,885 7,779 Cost of revenue Platform 1,196 4,292 Transaction 2,521 2,644 Depreciation and amortization 965 291 Total cost of revenue 4,682 7,227 Gross profit 203 552 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 4,484 6,388 Sales and marketing (1) 1,914 2,399 General and administrative (1) 7,070 5,924 Total operating expenses 13,468 14,711 Loss from operations (13,265 ) (14,159 ) Change in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes 21,025 59,822 Interest expense (3,758 ) (3,376 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt and financing obligations - (7,758 ) Other financing and financial instrument income (costs), net 1,284 (1,768 ) Other income, net 82 2,028 Total other income, net 18,633 48,948 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,368 34,789 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4 ) - Net income and comprehensive income $ 5,372 $ 34,789 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.09 $ 1.18 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.86 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 57,842,571 29,521,505 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 69,148,971 40,366,902

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Research and development $ 1,508 $ 183 Sales and marketing 320 113 General and administrative 1,626 2,057 Total* $ 3,454 $ 2,353

*For the three months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, such amount reflects $1,353 and $178, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense related to earn out shares attributable to option and RSU holders.



PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts)

As of As of September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,285 $ 15,143 Restricted cash 10,000 10,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $744 and $746, respectively 1,841 1,831 Inventories 520 629 Deferred costs, current 1,852 2,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 659 1,162 Total current assets 18,157 31,066 Deferred costs, net of current portion 160 92 Investment in non-affiliate 2,000 2,000 Property and equipment, net 632 909 Intangible assets, net 11,202 10,528 Goodwill 1,156 1,156 Other long-term assets 833 936 Total assets $ 34,140 $ 46,687 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,951 $ 3,295 Accrued liabilities 4,880 4,319 Financing obligations, current 2,360 1,676 Term loans, current 53,088 50,639 Deferred revenue, current 1,191 1,284 Total current liabilities 63,470 61,213 Financing obligations, net of current 1,500 3,000 Warrant liabilities 4,842 25,867 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 217 299 Other long-term liabilities 184 1,535 Total liabilities 70,213 91,914 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value-1,500,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value-180,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and 57,855,594 and 57,180,531 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 193,812 190,031 Accumulated deficit (229,891 ) (235,263 ) Total stockholders' deficit (36,073 ) (45,227 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 34,140 $ 46,687

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 5,372 $ 34,789 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,012 462 Stock-based compensation 2,101 2,175 Earnout share stock-based compensation 1,353 178 Contra-revenue associated with warrant agreement 133 - Noncash expense attributable to fair value liabilities assumed in Merger - 34 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants (21,025 ) (11,551 ) Change in fair value of embedded warrants and convertible promissory notes - (48,271 ) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,283 1,371 Loss on extinguishment of debt and financing obligations - 7,758 Paid-in-kind interest expense 1,166 281 Share and warrant cost on termination of convertible note agreement - 2,412 Forgiveness of PPP Loan - (2,000 ) Change in fair value of unvested sponsor shares liability (1,284 ) (1,175 ) Noncash lease expense 82 76 Loss on disposal off property and equipment - 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (10 ) (545 ) Inventories 109 385 Deferred costs 192 3,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 522 260 Accounts payable (1,911 ) 1,678 Vendor financing facility - - Accrued liabilities 621 477 Deferred revenue (175 ) (3,430 ) Other long-term liabilities (66 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (10,525 ) (11,156 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (56 ) (47 ) Payments relating to capitalized software (1,225 ) (1,327 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,281 ) (1,374 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 195 36 Proceeds from the issuance of term loans - 60,250 Payment of debt issuance costs - (1,094 ) Repayment of term loans - (32,980 ) Payment of penalties and other costs on extinguishment of debt - (5,734 ) Principal payments of financing obligations (247 ) (886 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock - 1,000 Contributions from Merger and PIPE financing, net of transaction costs and other payments - 49,840 Payments of deferred transaction costs - (1,670 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (52 ) 68,762 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,858 ) 56,232 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,143 3,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,285 $ 59,249 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents 3,285 15,143 Restricted cash 10,000 10,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,285 $ 25,143 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capitalization of stock-based compensation expense to capitalized software $ 128 $ 221 Capital contribution from shareholder in conjunction with Credit Agreement - 2,779 Issuance of warrants in conjunction with Credit Agreement - 2,076 Issuance of warrants in conjunction with Lago Term Loan - 843 Convertible note conversion to common stock - 41,392 Reclassification of warrants from liabilities to equity - 830 Recognition of liability classified warrants upon Merger - 9,388 Recognition of Unvested Sponsor Shares liability - 1,588 Forgiveness of PPP Loan - (2,000 ) Transaction costs recorded in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 220 Right of use asset in exchange for operating lease liability - 308

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(unaudited)