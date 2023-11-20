Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Reports Third Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (OTC:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Established a multiyear market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment, unlocking access to the Colorado sports betting market. The strategic agreement signals Elys' first entry into the North American mobile sports betting landscape. Pending regulatory approvals, the Company expects to launch its U.S. mobile sportsbook operations in Colorado in 2024.

Introduced www.SportBet.com , the Company's new online and mobile sports betting brand for the United States market. The "5D by Elys" mobile app is included under the brand, forming a comprehensive sports betting platform with cross-platform compatibility. This development positions Elys' online sports betting launch under a highly recognizable, consumer-friendly brand.

Completed installation of its North American hub infrastructure , successfully establishing a robust technology footprint for the expansion of Elys' platform.

Multigioco, an Elys subsidiary, unveiled its enhanced offerings in Italy with a revamped online casino, sports betting site, and mobile app. The significant relaunch in the Italian market improves player experience with optimized performance, speed, and a robust security profile while also setting the stage for meaningful cost savings by eliminating expenses associated with trading and risk management, platform development, and iGaming aggregation.

Secured a third sportsbook location in Washington, D.C., expanding the Company's footprint in the city and building upon the success of its small business sportsbook business model.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Results compare 2023 fiscal third quarter end (September 30, 2023) to 2022 fiscal third quarter end (September 30, 2022) unless otherwise indicated.

Total revenue decreased 11.8% to $8.5 million from $9.6 million in the prior year. The change is primarily attributable to higher payouts benefiting Elys' sportsbook customers as well as a decrease in web-based turnover due to a reduction in online casino and poker offerings during the third quarter, thereby reducing our blended revenue conversion. At the end of September 2023, a historically quiet period for sports betting, the Company underwent a platform switchover that provides significantly enhanced online casino and poker offerings for our Italian operations. The switchover had an immaterial impact on online sportsbook revenue that was partially offset by an increase in land-based sportsbook revenue due to the activation of new physical locations. For the first nine months of 2023, total revenue increased by approximately $0.06 million.

Total handle (turnover) decreased 2.4% to $162.6 million from $166.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in handle in the third quarter was due to the reduction in web-based turnover caused by the aforementioned online casino and poker reduction ahead of the platform switchover. For the first nine months of 2023, the total handle increased 2.4% to $585.8 million consistent with the Company's growth expectations.

Operating expenses decreased 10.2% to $11.4 million from $12.7 million in the prior year period. The change is primarily attributable to decreases in general and administrative costs as well as a reduction in technology development costs. For the first nine months of 2023, overall operating costs continued to downtrend, with a reduction of $0.13 million, reflecting management's commitment to profitability, despite the additional expenses incurred for U.S. and Canadian facing investments during the first nine months of 2023.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(3.2) million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to $(3.8) million, or $(0.14) per share, in the prior year period. The change is primarily attributable to the decrease in loss from operations, despite lower revenues and a reduction in other non-operating expenses of $0.3 million compared to the prior year period. For the first nine months of 2023, net loss was $(9.1) million, or $(0.27) per share, compared to $(11.1) million, or $(0.41) per share, in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2022.



Management Commentary

"In Q3, we laid critical foundations for a large-scale expansion into the rapidly growing online sports betting market in the United States and Canada," said Mike Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology Corp. "Over the past few years, we have executed our go-to-market strategy by making significant investments related to our product platform and infrastructure development for our future commercial operations in North America. Elys now stands at the inflection point where these investments begin to convert into revenues in 2024.

"Our www.SportBet.com website, complemented by our advanced platform and recent market access partnership with Caesars Entertainment, equips us to attract players nationwide over the coming quarters. The impending launch in Colorado serves as our initial online sports betting market entry point, and we regard our partnership with Caesars as a gateway to future opportunities in other states. At the same time, we are maintaining our solid and stable operations in the Italian market, where we recently introduced a revamped platform and all-new product lineup. This platform not only enhances the overall player experience but also incorporates changes that significantly reduce expenses and puts our Multigioco subsidiary on track to meet the Company's profit goals through 2024.

"As we begin our strategic rollout into the vast addressable online sports betting market in the United States, we are confident in our ability to replicate our Italian success story. The U.S. sports betting opportunity contains decades of pent-up demand, and we expect to carve out significant market share with our 'best odds' approach and user-friendly platform as our experience in Italy demonstrates. Our measured and strategic approach to this vast market sets us apart. Through meticulous study of player behavior and regulatory dynamics, we aim to emerge as a responsible and formidable operator in the budding U.S. market, extracting long-term value for Elys shareholders."

Update on the Listing of Common Shares

On October 13, 2023, Elys Game Technology received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that trading of its common shares would be suspended as of the opening of business on October 17, 2023. As a result, Elys' common shares began trading on the OTC markets in October, where they continue to trade today.

To prioritize the value for its shareholders, the Company will remain listed on the OTC Markets until further analysis of the exchange listing of our common shares is completed. Elys' management team and board of directors are diligently assessing various major listing venues to determine the most strategic path forward, one that will ultimately offer the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value in the long term.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys' vision is to become a global gaming industry leader by developing pioneering and innovative online casino software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,551,000 $ 3,400,166 Accounts receivable 735,725 731,962 Gaming accounts receivable 1,841,921 1,431,497 Prepaid expenses 2,637,882 900,205 Related party receivable 22,511 22,511 Other current assets 379,781 338,871 Total Current Assets 8,168,820 6,825,212 Non - Current Assets Restricted cash - 364,701 Property and equipment 975,211 610,852 Right of use assets 1,471,190 1,498,703 Intangible assets 10,069,843 10,375,524 Goodwill 1,662,016 1,662,278 Marketable securities - 19,999 Total Non - Current Assets 14,178,260 14,532,057 Total Assets $ 22,347,080 $ 21,357,269 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,917,952 6,790,523 Gaming accounts payable 3,492,128 2,213,532 Taxes payable 61,187 179,720 Related party payable 46,916 422,129 Promissory notes payable - related parties 411,939 752,000 Operating lease liability 381,439 369,043 Financial lease liability 1,895 6,831 Bank loan payable - current portion 2,987 3,151 Total Current Liabilities 13,316,443 10,736,929 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liability 1,391,102 1,696,638 Operating lease liability 1,059,970 1,157,979 Financial lease liability 1,244 2,288 Bank loan payable 152,643 148,169 Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $169,003 209,347 - Convertible notes payable - related parties, net of discount of $2,039,673 2,936,049 - Other long-term liabilities 577,725 464,851 Total Non - Current Liabilities 6,328,080 3,469,925 Total Liabilities 19,644,523 14,206,854 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 35,794,381 and 30,360,810 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 3,579 3,036 Additional paid-in capital 78,952,510 74,249,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (609,554 ) (600,619 ) Accumulated deficit (75,643,978 ) (66,501,246 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,702,557 7,150,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 22,347,080 $ 21,357,269

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 8,464,591 $ 9,591,294 $ 32,233,378 $ 32,175,015 Costs and Expenses Selling expenses 6,724,275 6,874,581 26,158,349 24,029,532 General and administrative expenses 4,318,720 5,385,407 13,498,145 14,273,817 Depreciation and amortization 354,334 423,361 1,043,432 1,315,593 Restructuring and severance expenses - - - 1,205,689 Total Costs and Expenses 11,397,329 12,683,349 40,699,926 40,824,631 Loss from Operations (2,932,738 ) (3,092,055 ) (8,466,548 ) (8,649,616 ) Other (Expenses) Income Interest expense, net of interest income (162,474 ) (9,104 ) (273,701 ) (22,641 ) Amortization of debt discount (142,381 ) - (215,651 ) - Other income 9,994 21,931 13,521 90,783 Changes in fair value of contingent purchase consideration - (482,059 ) - (1,397,833 ) Other expense - (45,528 ) (7,017 ) (56,539 ) Gain (loss) on marketable securities - (49,250 ) (19,999 ) 43,250 Total Other (Expenses) Income (294,861 ) (564,010 ) (502,847 ) (1,342,980 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (3,227,599 ) (3,656,065 ) (8,969,395 ) (9,992,596 ) Income tax provision 4,240 (167,574 ) 67,199 (200,518 ) Net Loss from continuing operations (3,223,359 ) (3,823,639 ) (8,902,196 ) (10,193,114 ) Discontinued operations Operating loss (34,690 ) - (198,335 ) - Loss on recission (42,201 ) - (42,201 ) - Net loss from discontinued operations (76,891 ) - (240,536 ) - Net loss $ (3,300,250 ) $ (3,823,639 ) $ (9,142,732 ) $ (10,193,114 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Foreign currency translation adjustment (102,111 ) (367,765 ) (8,935 ) (877,996 ) Comprehensive Loss $ (3,402,361 ) $ (4,191,404 ) $ (9,151,667 ) $ (11,071,110 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.41 ) Discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.10 ) (0.14 ) (0.27 ) (0.41 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 31,886,832 26,942,389 32,758,530 24,871,319





ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the nine months

ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (9,142,732 ) $ (10,193,114 ) Net loss from discontinued operations 240,536 - Net loss from continuing operations (8,902,196 ) (10,193,114 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,043,431 1,315,593 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (5,136 ) - Amortization of debt discount 215,651 - Restricted stock awards 685,688 2,012,600 Stock-based compensation expense 1,611,635 2,381,974 Non-cash interest 268,320 17,637 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 325 - Change in fair value of contingent purchase consideration - 1,397,833 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 19,999 (43,250 ) Movement in deferred taxation (124,437 ) (238,616 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed Prepaid expenses (1,757,254 ) (2,043,015 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,307,024 (1,013,194 ) Accounts receivable 1,957 (282,002 ) Gaming accounts receivable (440,090 ) 981,478 Gaming accounts liabilities 1,339,804 693,455 Taxes payable (122,333 ) 391,339 Due from related parties 31,279 (8,026 ) Other current assets (39,764 ) (19,838 ) Long term liability 122,022 76,916 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities - continuing operations (4,744,075 ) (4,572,230 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities - discontinued operations (76,697 ) - NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (4,820,772 ) (4,572,230 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets (1,112,830 ) (355,939 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities - continuing operations (1,112,830 ) (355,939 ) Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities - discontinued operations 76,459 - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,036,371 ) (355,939 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from convertible notes 350,000 - Proceeds from convertible notes, related parties 4,400,000 - Proceeds from Subscriptions - Net of Fees - 2,616,679 Proceeds from pre-funded warrants - 512,813 Proceeds from related party promissory notes - 665,000 Repayment of bank overdraft - (7,043 ) Repayment of bank loan - (33,041 ) Repayment of financial leases (5,996 ) (5,926 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 4,744,004 3,748,482 Effect of change in exchange rate (100,728 ) (1,504,030 ) Net decrease in cash (1,213,867 ) (2,683,717 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 3,764,867 7,706,357 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - END OF THE PERIOD $ 2,551,000 $ 5,022,640





ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within the Balance Sheets to the Statement of Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,551,000 $ 4,690,034 Restricted cash included in non-current assets - 332,606 $ 2,551,000 $ 5,022,640