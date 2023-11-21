The Gila River Indian Community says it has broken ground on a solar array that will cover an irrigation canal south of Phoenix, Arizona.From pv magazine USA Gila River Indian Community said it has signed an agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers to install solar panels over irrigation canals on its land south of Phoenix, Arizona. The first phase of the project will cover approximately 1,000 feet (304.8 meters) of canal, cutting down on water losses from evaporation. The project is expected to demonstrate the feasibility of solar-topped canals, potentially leading to additional miles of ...

