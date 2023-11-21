The new technology called Build with AI is powered by GPT-3 and 20+ years of SurveyMonkey data and allows users to draft a survey by simply describing the desired survey or goal

SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms, today announced the international availability of Build with AI, a new survey creation feature powered by AI research and deployment company, OpenAI. Build with AI, the newest capability in the SurveyMonkey Genius line-up of AI-enabled features, allows users to create surveys from just a written description, automating and accelerating the survey creation process. Build with AI is available now and is free for all SurveyMonkey users.

With Build with AI, anyone can create tailored surveys and forms in as little as 30 seconds by typing a description of the desired survey or the feedback goal. The feature also offers a selection of prompts for popular feedback and research use cases that can be used instead of self-drafted descriptions for an even bigger head start. Users can then review the automatically generated survey, edit as needed and send. As organisations continue to see an increase in demand for feedback in a post-COVID-19 world, Build with AI allows users in marketing, insights, HR, IT, CX and more to collect granular feedback even faster.

Key capabilities of Build with AI include:

Custom survey generation in under a minute based on a user's unique survey description or by leveraging expert-written, pre-drafted prompts for common use cases

based on a user's unique survey description or by leveraging expert-written, pre-drafted prompts for common use cases Guidance for survey drafting to help users at any expertise level ask the right questions in the right ways

to help users at any expertise level ask the right questions in the right ways Safety features that enable the power of GPT-3 while keeping data secure

that enable the power of GPT-3 while keeping data secure Support in 50+ languages so surveys resonate with audiences around the world

so surveys resonate with audiences around the world Higher-quality insights and increased response rates with clear, easy-to-understand survey questions based on decades of survey data and best practices, no matter how complex the topic

with clear, easy-to-understand survey questions based on decades of survey data and best practices, no matter how complex the topic Holistic integration with existing SurveyMonkey Genius AI features, which includes AI capabilities across the survey creation, collection and analysis user experience. By combining SurveyMonkey's decades of survey experience with AI and machine learning technology, users can build better surveys, gather higher-quality data from key audiences and spot impactful insights faster without needing deep expertise

"There is one common attribute in most AI-driven applications: speed. While speed is critical in today's environment, you can't sacrifice accuracy, especially when you are using AI at work," said Eric Johnson, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. "We've got one of the world's biggest survey datasets, and we're leveraging it to help our users create and deploy methodologically sound surveys that will yield useful insights faster than ever before. Our tools have always helped deliver key insights in a timely manner. Today, we are doubling down on that, employing artificial intelligence combined with the depth and breadth of our proprietary dataset to help people make impactful decisions faster and more frequently."

For more information, please visit http://surveymonkey.co.uk/mp/surveymonkey-genius/.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organisations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121112445/en/

Contacts:

SurveyMonkey PR

pr@surveymonkey.com