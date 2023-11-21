Section 48 guidance has been released, updating the requirements for the ITC under the Inflation Reduction Act.From pv magazine USA When the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 was passed, one of the cornerstones of the $369 billion set aside for climate and energy spending is the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). The U.S. Department of Treasury has released guidance on how to access the ITC. Find the full document here. The ITC sets aside a federal tax credit of 30% of installed system costs for clean energy technologies like solar, wind and energy storage. The credit is offered as a base 6%, and ...

