Intended for applications in commercial buildings, the new VRV 5 heat pumps have reportedly a 9.1% higher seasonal efficiency compared to the company's previous models. The new products use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant.Daikin, a Japanese heating system manufacturer, has unveiled two new air-to-air heat pump systems for applications in commercial buildings. The VRV 5 systems are available in two models - the Mini-VRV system with an output of up to 33.5 kW and the Top-Blow series reaching 56 kW. Both products use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and, according to the manufacturer, ...

