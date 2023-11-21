IDEMIA and TEAL Forge Strategic Partnership, Enabling Seamless Connectivity for Future IoT Use Cases

IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, joins forces with TEAL to deliver GSMA-certified eSIM hardware and operating system designed for IoT connectivity, integrating SGP.32 technologies with Teal's Cloud Platforms.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Through this partnership, IDEMIA and TEAL demonstrate their commitment to anticipating and supporting tomorrow's uses of Internet of Things (IoT) technology globally. The Dakota Smart eUICC (eSIM), compatible with high latency NB-IoT and high throughput 5G, accommodates an extensive range of hardware and software solutions across various industrial IoT use cases from robotics to drones to connected vehicle and fleet solutions. When paired with TEAL's SGP.32 cloud platforms, including EIM and SM-DS, OEMs will be able to easily access a true eSIM ecosystem with either preloaded or remotely installed configurations.

"IDEMIA Dakota Smart eUICC (eSIM) with Preloaded TEAL SGP.32 Cloud Platforms"

IDEMIA Partners with TEAL

With the GSMA Intelligence forecasting a significant surge in IoT connections, projecting a doubling of connections from 15.1 billion in 2021 to 37.4 billion by 2030, IDEMIA and TEAL aim to position themselves at the forefront of this growth, offering enhanced and improved out-of-the-box connectivity services for TEAL customers worldwide. This pairing of eUICC OS and cloud technology also opens doors for future iSIM deployments.

"This collaboration underscores the joint commitment of IDEMIA and TEAL to drive the evolution in IoT use cases and connectivity utilizing existing and upcoming GSMA standards, focusing on the latest GSMA SGP.32 model that lays the groundwork for a more efficient and streamlined deployment model needed in this market," explains Fabien Jautard, EVP, Connectivity Services at IDEMIA.

"eSIM technology has vast potential and partnering with IDEMIA sets the standard for supporting the future of IoT at scale by defragmenting device integration and adoption worldwide," explains Robert Hamblet, CEO at TEAL.

###

About IDEMIA

As the leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA's mission is to unlock the world, and make it safer-backed by cutting-edge R&D and a long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography. IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence that are unique in the world, with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach.

IDEMIA unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel, and protect public places. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions across the physical and digital worlds.

With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About TEAL

TEAL's patented, GSMA-certified eSIM technology connects any device to any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment. TEAL supports applications across many industries, including mobility, robotics, drones, industrial IoT, railways, and healthcare. Learn more at teal.io.

Press contacts

IDEMIA - contact.press@idemia.com

TEAL - rmonkman@tealcommunications.com

Contact Information

Robb Monkman

VP of Marketing

rmonkman@tealcommunications.com

+14255238976

SOURCE: TEAL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/806199/idemia-and-teal-forge-strategic-partnership-enabling-seamless-connectivity-for-future-iot-use-cases