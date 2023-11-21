An international research group has utilized a new porosification technique to build gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells that allow the recovery of germanium films. The new cell achieved an efficiency that is reportedly in line with that of other GaAs PV devices, but can be produced at a lower cost thanks to the reuse of germanium.A Belgian-Canadian research team claims to have found a way to develop gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells at a lower cost while maintaining high power conversion efficiencies. The scientists said they grew the cell on detachable germanium (Ge) films, which allows the ...

