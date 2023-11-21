Modular PV array manufacturer 5B is deploying its preassembled, relocatable modular solar tech in a solar and battery energy storage project on Bathurst Island, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Construction has commenced on the Wurrumiyanga Solar Infill and Energy Storage Pilot Project, which will deliver 1.2 MW of additional PV and a 3 MWh battery energy storage system for the small town of Wurrumiyanga and already the Northern Territory government is eyeing completion. The Northern Territory government said the facility at Wurrumiyanga on Bathurst Island, part of the Tiwi Islands about 80 ...

