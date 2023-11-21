Echoworx successfully completes the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review, providing further trust assurance for leading global enterprises.

Echoworx, trailblazers in the realm of cloud-based email encryption, is proud to announce that is has been awarded the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Qualified Software certification spanning all its AWS operational centers including Germany, Canada, the US, the UK and Ireland. This achievement was reached after successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate any risks in their products or solutions. It ensures that AWS Partner products and solutions meet a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

The FTR highlights the importance of software vendors leveraging the AWS platform. Echoworx's extensive customer network, which includes top organizations worldwide, relies on robust security monitoring and effective management of all control areas typically assessed under an FTR. Third-party assurance is expected.

"The digital world is constantly changing, and the requirement for reliable vendor protection and trustworthy processes has significantly increased," said Michael Ginsberg, CEO of Echoworx. "This is particularly true for the Fortune 100 companies we serve."

Ginsberg stated, "We are proud to include the AWS Qualified Software in our expanding portfolio of security certifications, joining others such as WebTrust, SOC 2, PCI, and Microsoft and Apple Root Member Certifications. This, along with our entry into the AWS Partner Network, represents our ongoing dedication to protecting our clients' data and continuously enhancing the strength of our security measures."

Echoworx's cloud-based email and statement encryption service offers a secure and customizable platform for safeguarding sensitive communications. This latest validation highlights Echoworx's ongoing commitment to providing excellent customer experiences with a strong focus on security and operational excellence.

ABOUT ECHOWORX

Echoworx is a globally trusted provider of email data protection services, offering a customizable encryption platform that provide effortless security for individuals and businesses alike. With an expert team leading the charge, Echoworx empowers world-leading organizations with the ability to seamlessly share protected emails, statements, and documents from any device or location without compromising on privacy or security. Industry leaders in over 30 countries worldwide trust Echoworx to provide cutting-edge digital communication protection services. Visit www.echoworx.com to learn more.

