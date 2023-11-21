Research firm EUPD Research says that the European Union's (EU) solar PV module excess inventory reached 47.2 GW in 2022 and may hit 40 GW in 2023. In a new report provided to pv magazine, the company forecasts the EU may install 60 GW of new PV capacity this year with Chinese solar module imports hitting about 100 GW.Germany-based market research company EUPD Research forecasts that roughly 65 GW of unsold solar panels will be sitting in EU warehouses at the end of 2023. The company provided their estimates to pv magazine in an attempt to quantify the hotly debated projected EU solar module ...

