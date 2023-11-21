3 Rivers Capital Announces Katie Krizmanich As Finance Manager

Krizmanich Joins 3 Rivers Capital To Address The Growing Needs Of The Private Equity Firm's Expanding Investment Portfolio

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) recently appointed Katie Krizmanich as Finance Manager, effective immediately. Located in the private equity firm's Pittsburgh headquarters, Krizmanich reports to 3 Rivers Capital Operations Manager, Lisa Valente.

Katie Krizmanich

In her new position as Finance Manager, Krizmanich is responsible for 3 Rivers Capital's full-cycle accounting, investment/entity accounting, preparation of investment and investor IRR calculations, compliance reporting, investor quarterly reporting, liaising with external audit and tax partners, preparation of custom reporting and investor-specific projects as needed.

Prior to joining 3 Rivers Capital, Krizmanich served for 10 years with Grossman Yank & Ford LLP, with her last post as Senior Tax Associate for the Pittsburgh-based Certified Public Accountant group. A graduate of LaRoche College, she received her Bachelor of Sciences degrees in Accounting and Management.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Katie Krizmanich to the 3 Rivers Capital team," said Valente. "As 3 Rivers Capital continues to expand its investment portfolio, we are delighted to tap into the experience and expertise that Katie brings from her decade-long tenure with one of Pittsburgh's most notable accounting firms."

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $3-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/.

