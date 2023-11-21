Anzeige
Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2023 reached RMB9.8 billion ( US$1.3 billion ), representing an increase of 20.3% from RMB8.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB6.3 billion in the same period of 2022.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 8,595,780 as of September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 7.4% from 8,002,372 as of June 30, 2023 and compared to 6,960,095 as of September 30, 2022 .
  • Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2023 was 1,204,012, representing an increase of 18.7% from 1,013,972 in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 737,320 in the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by the strong demand for our small revolving loan products and the improvement of customer acquisition efficiency.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB15.1 billion ( US$2.1 billion ) as of September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 18.2% from RMB12.8 billion as of June 30, 2023 and compared to RMB10.6 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,256,762 as of September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 10.9% from 1,133,069 as of June 30, 2023 and compared to 866,874 as of September 30, 2022 .
  • Number of insurance clients served in the third quarter of 2023 was 123,693, representing a decrease of 8.7% from 135,449 in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 156,294 in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily a result of our strategic shift towards prioritizing products with higher average premiums.
  • Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB1,428.5 million ( US$195.8 million ), representing an increase of 7.2% from RMB1,332.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB996.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to the contribution from the renewal premiums of long-term insurance policies.

Consumption and Lifestyle Business

  • Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB563.2 million ( US$77.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 42.3% from RMB395.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB249.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of paying customers on our e-commerce platform.

"Over the past quarter, we invested in AI across the enterprise, and we have noted tangible progress in improving operational efficiencies and enhanced profitability," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident in maintaining our leading position as an AI and technology-driven financial and lifestyle services platform through continued investments in technological innovation."

"Amidst a moderately recovering macro environment, we are pleased by the financial results we achieved this quarter with net revenue increasing 56% year-over-year to RMB1.3 billion and net income increasing 105% year-over-year to RMB554.4 million," Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer commented. "In the third quarter, we generated approximately RMB645.4 million cash from operations and as of quarter-end, our cash position remains strong at RMB5.4 billion ."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1,310.8 million ( US$179.7 million ), representing an increase of 55.9% from RMB840.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2023, revenue from financial services business was RMB668.0 million ( US$91.6 million ), representing an increase of 35.4% from RMB493.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB264.6 million ( US$36.3 million ), representing an increase of 40.0% from RMB189.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to the effectiveness of the cross-selling between property and life insurance, as well as an increase in high-premium policy sales. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB378.2 million ( US$51.8 million ), representing an increase of 139.0% from RMB158.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the continuous growth in gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform, driven by an expanding base of paying customers on the platform.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB195.7 million ( US$26.8 million ), compared to RMB136.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of financial services business volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB245.4 million ( US$33.6 million ), compared to RMB223.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.

Research and development expenses[1] in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB39.0 million ( US$5.3 million ), compared to RMB33.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in technological innovation.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB53.5 million ( US$7.3 million ), compared to RMB76.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease resulted from the implementation of our strategy to refine operations, leading to improvements in overall cost efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB83.8 million ( US$11.5 million ), compared to RMB35 .1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform and additional provisions made for the maturing balances of auto-secured loans.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB161.9 million ( US$22.2 million ).

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB554.4 million ( US$76.0 million ), as compared to RMB270.3 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB692.7 million ( US$94.9 million ), compared to RMB365.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6 .3 (US$0.9) and RMB6.2 (US$0.9), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.0 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.0 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB645.4 million ( US$88.5 million ), compared to RMB342.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB393.9 million ( US$54.0 million ), compared to RMB835.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB502.6 million ( US$68.9 million ), compared to RMB276.2 million in the same period of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB5,438.0 million ( US$745.3 million ), compared to RMB5,808.8 million as of June 30, 2023 . As of September 30, 2023, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB4.8 million ( US$0.7 million ), compared to RMB5.8 million as of June 30, 2023 . As of September 30, 2023, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB338.1 million ( US$46.3 million ), compared to RMB102.6 million as of June 30, 2023 . As of September 30, 2023, the balance of trading securities was RMB74.2 million ( US$10.2 million ), compared to nil as of June 30, 2023 .

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2023, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.8%, 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively, compared to 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023 .

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2023, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 7.9%, 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively, as compared to 8.0%, 6.6% and 3.9%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023 .

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be between RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.3 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2023 (or 9:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on November 21, 2023 ).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10035120-gh876t.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.yirendai.com/presentations-webcasts

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China . The Company provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses, along with high-quality lifestyle services to enhance clients' well-being and security, as well as offers financial consulting services for clients throughout their growth journey, addressing financing needs that arise from consumption and production.

[1] Research and development expenses have been segregated from general and administrative expenses and restated for historical periods to better reflect the Company's cost and expense structure.

[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended


September
30,
2022


June
30,
2023


September
30,
2023


September
30,
2023



September
30,
2022


September
30,
2023


September
30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:















Loan facilitation services

334,162


514,353


586,883


80,439



837,548


1,518,401


208,114

Post-origination services

74,433


5,273


984


135



166,720


12,573


1,723

Insurance brokerage services

189,019


404,695


264,611


36,268



532,770


865,664


118,649

Financing services

54,702


14,896


9,937


1,362



242,843


47,410


6,498

Electronic commerce services

52,954


287,725


350,635


48,058



173,742


881,218


120,781

Others

135,385


97,264


97,724


13,395



392,921


296,057


40,579

Total net revenue

840,655


1,324,206


1,310,774


179,657



2,346,544


3,621,323


496,344

Operating costs and expenses:















Sales and marketing

136,406


148,947


195,714


26,825



470,547


450,873


61,797

Origination,servicing and other
operating costs

223,622


346,367


245,360


33,629



565,250


791,472


108,480

Research and development expenses

33,422


33,018


38,981


5,343



118,987


101,168


13,866

General and administrative

76,525


63,723


53,519


7,335



219,472


180,623


24,756

Allowance for contract assets,
receivables and others

35,074


60,840


83,756


11,480



132,476


189,501


25,974

Total operating costs and expenses

505,049


652,895


617,330


84,612



1,506,732


1,713,637


234,873

Other (expenses)/income:















Interest (expense)/income, net

(378)


10,535


25,815


3,538



(29,741)


50,869


6,972

Fair value adjustments related to
Consolidated ABFE

2,077


(17,470)


(8,104)


(1,111)



21,862


(36,777)


(5,041)

Others, net

3,035


2,730


5,177


709



18,930


11,496


1,575

Total other income/(expenses)

4,734


(4,205)


22,888


3,136



11,051


25,588


3,506

Income before provision for income taxes

340,340


667,106


716,332


98,181



850,863


1,933,274


264,977

Income tax expense

70,020


139,758


161,917


22,192



141,227


424,345


58,161

Net income

270,320


527,348


554,415


75,989



709,636


1,508,929


206,816
















Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding, basic

179,409,525


176,929,176


176,866,653


176,866,653



173,174,370


177,189,206


177,189,206

Basic income per share

1.5067


2.9806


3.1346


0.4296



4.0978


8.5159


1.1672

Basic income per ADS

3.0134


5.9612


6.2692


0.8592



8.1956


17.0318


2.3344
















Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding, diluted

179,841,065


179,124,032


178,366,565


178,366,565



173,962,494


179,220,434


179,220,434

Diluted income per share

1.5031


2.9440


3.1083


0.4260



4.0792


8.4194


1.1540

Diluted income per ADS

3.0062


5.8880


6.2166


0.8520



8.1584


16.8388


2.3080
















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash
Flow Data















Net cash generated from operating
activities

342,888


718,058


645,416


88,462



1,377,540


1,753,781


240,375

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing
activities

(835,064)


(19,988)


(393,919)


(53,991)



(230,586)


360,376


49,394

Net cash used in financing activities

(276,198)


(6,120)


(502,636)


(68,892)



(434,572)


(901,587)


(123,573)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

2,284


329


2,395


328



3,592


2,543


349

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash

(766,090)


692,279


(248,744)


(34,093)



715,974


1,215,113


166,545

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash, beginning of period

4,427,408


5,132,273


5,824,552


798,321



2,945,344


4,360,695


597,683

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash, end of period

3,661,318


5,824,552


5,575,808


764,228



3,661,318


5,575,808


764,228

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December
31,
2022


June
30,
2023


September
30,
2023


September
30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









Cash and cash equivalents

4,271,899


5,808,775


5,437,972


745,336

Restricted cash

88,796


15,777


137,836


18,892

Trading securities

-


-


74,185


10,168

Accounts receivable

221,004


490,680


432,824


59,323

Contract assets, net

626,739


694,507


826,088


113,225

Contract cost

787


356


271


37

Prepaid expenses and other assets

321,411


297,018


272,577


37,360

Loans at fair value

54,049


412,389


534,687


73,285

Financing receivables

514,388


252,878


162,411


22,260

Amounts due from related parties

1,266,232


1,098,164


940,472


128,902

Held-to-maturity investments

2,700


5,820


4,820


661

Available-for-sale investments

972,738


102,594


338,069


46,336

Property, equipment and software, net

77,256


73,991


73,446


10,067

Deferred tax assets

84,187


92,359


88,231


12,093

Right-of-use assets

33,909


25,424


27,352


3,749

Total assets

8,536,095


9,370,732


9,351,241


1,281,694

Accounts payable

14,144


66,738


38,025


5,211

Amounts due to related parties

227,724


338,779


27,664


3,792

Deferred revenue

65,539


32,450


27,150


3,721

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,315,006


1,427,016


1,483,190


203,288

Secured borrowings

767,900


392,100


-


-

Deferred tax liabilities

79,740


100,178


118,543


16,248

Lease liabilities

35,229


26,930


27,709


3,798

Total liabilities

2,505,282


2,384,191


1,822,235


249,758

Ordinary shares

129


130


130


18

Additional paid-in capital

5,160,783


5,168,632


5,169,821


708,583

Treasury stock

(46,734)


(66,914)


(81,501)


(11,171)

Accumulated other comprehensive
income

7,765


23,748


25,873


3,546

Retained earnings

908,870


1,860,945


2,414,683


330,960

Total equity

6,030,813


6,986,541


7,529,006


1,031,936

Total liabilities and equity

8,536,095


9,370,732


9,351,241


1,281,694
















Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended


September
30,
2022


June
30,
2023


September
30,
2023


September
30,
2023



September
30,
2022


September
30,
2023


September
30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Gross written premiums

996,864


1,332,458


1,428,484


195,790



2,601,100


3,684,325


504,979

First year premium

767,250


1,101,928


914,839


125,389



2,071,610


2,644,082


362,402

Renewal premium

229,614


230,530


513,645


70,401



529,490


1,040,243


142,577

Number of insurance clients

156,294


135,449


123,693


123,693



352,175


293,254


293,254

Cumulative number of insurance clients

866,874


1,133,069


1,256,762


1,256,762



866,874


1,256,762


1,256,762

Amount of loans facilitated

6,298,522


8,156,201


9,814,359


1,345,170



15,839,577


24,390,773


3,343,034

Number of borrowers

737,320


1,013,972


1,204,012


1,204,012



1,228,435


2,128,924


2,128,924

Remaining principal of performing loans

10,630,352


12,768,448


15,090,800


2,068,366



10,630,352


15,090,800


2,068,366

Gross merchandise volume

249,624


395,820


563,224


77,196



395,762


1,267,611


173,740
















Segment Information















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue

189,019


404,695


264,611


36,268



532,770


865,664


118,649

Sales and marketing expenses

2,565


3,845


3,175


435



14,783


9,309


1,276

Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

152,983


289,851


176,182


24,148



387,511


599,650


82,189
















Financial services business:















Revenue

493,369


581,974


667,966


91,552



1,320,565


1,733,813


237,639

Sales and marketing expenses

88,714


103,164


146,369


20,062



325,934


311,751


42,729

Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

39,951


38,961


59,300


8,128



113,454


145,870


19,993
















Consumption & lifestyle business and others:















Revenue

158,267


337,537


378,197


51,837



493,209


1,021,846


140,056

Sales and marketing expenses

45,127


41,938


46,170


6,328



129,830


129,813


17,792

Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

30,688


17,555


9,878


1,353



64,285


45,952


6,298































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income

270,320


527,348


554,415


75,989



709,636


1,508,929


206,816

Interest expense/(income), net

378


(10,535)


(25,815)


(3,538)



29,741


(50,869)


(6,972)

Income tax expense

70,020


139,758


161,917


22,192



141,227


424,345


58,161

Depreciation and amortization

8,514


1,778


1,664


228



23,893


5,310


728

Share-based compensation

15,760


3,321


513


70



20,642


5,923


812

Adjusted EBITDA

364,992


661,670


692,694


94,941



925,139


1,893,638


259,545

Adjusted EBITDA margin

43.4 %


50.0 %


52.8 %


52.8 %



39.4 %


52.3 %


52.3 %

Delinquency Rates



15-29 days


30-59 days


60-89 days

December 31, 2019


0.8 %


1.3 %


1.0 %

December 31, 2020


0.5 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021


0.9 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022


0.7 %


1.3 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2023


0.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

June 30, 2023


0.7 %


1.1 %


1.1 %

September 30,2023


0.8 %


1.2 %


1.0 %

Net Charge-Off Rate

Loan
Issued
Period


Amount of Loans
Facilitated
During the Period


Accumulated M3+ Net
Charge-Off
as of September 30, 2023


Total Net Charge-Off
Rate
as of September 30,
2023



(in RMB thousands)


(in RMB thousands)



2019


3,431,443


390,347


11.4 %

2020


9,614,819


761,411


7.9 %

2021


23,195,224


1,502,598


6.5 %

2022


22,623,101


1,019,963


4.5 %

2023H1


14,576,413


249,378


1.7 %


M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate

Loan
Issued
Period


Month on Book



4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2019Q1


0.0 %

0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

5.3 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

2019Q2


0.1 %

1.5 %

4.5 %

7.5 %

8.8 %

9.2 %

9.9 %

10.3 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

2019Q3


0.2 %

2.9 %

6.8 %

9.0 %

10.4 %

12.0 %

13.2 %

13.8 %

14.4 %

14.6 %

14.6 %

2019Q4


0.4 %

3.1 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

8.4 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.8 %

9.8 %

2020Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %

4.1 %

5.2 %

6.0 %

6.2 %

6.6 %

7.3 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

7.9 %

2020Q2


0.5 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.6 %

8.1 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

2020Q3


1.1 %

3.3 %

5.1 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

8.1 %

8.7 %

8.9 %

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.8 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

6.0 %

7.1 %

7.4 %

7.6 %

7.6 %

7.5 %


2021Q1


0.4 %

2.3 %

3.9 %

5.5 %

6.7 %

7.0 %

7.2 %

7.3 %

7.2 %



2021Q2


0.4 %

2.4 %

4.5 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

6.7 %

6.8 %

6.7 %




2021Q3


0.5 %

3.1 %

5.0 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.4 %

6.4 %





2021Q4


0.6 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

5.3 %

5.4 %

5.4 %






2022Q1


0.6 %

2.5 %

3.8 %

4.5 %

4.5 %







2022Q2


0.4 %

2.2 %

3.6 %

4.1 %








2022Q3


0.5 %

2.7 %

4.1 %









2022Q4


0.6 %

3.0 %










2023Q1


0.5 %











SOURCE Yiren Digital

