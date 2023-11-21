Lavras Gold Corp: Lavras Gold Graduates to the US OTCQX Trading Platform

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LGC, OTCQX: LGCFF) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, graduating from the OTCQB Venture Market in less than one year, and begins trading on that platform today. Lavras Gold will continue to trade under its previous OTC symbol, "LGCFF".



"After going public on the Toronto Venture Exchange in April of 2022, Lavras Gold began trading on the US OTCQB platform in February of 2023 and is pleased that growth in that short period of time has allowed us to upgrade to the OTCQX," commented Michael Durose, President and CEO of Lavras Gold. "The US represents a significant investment market for Lavras Gold. Trading on the OTCQX allows Lavras to have access to large numbers of quality investors and for those same quality investors to have access to Lavras Gold on a familiar and easily accessible platform. We look forward to the broader market exposure and to interacting with those investors whose preference is to trade on this platform."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

