WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023. Highlights include:

Consolidated net income of $264.7 million for fiscal 2023, compared with net income of $274.9 million in fiscal 2022

Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $261.8 million, or $2.70 per share, compared to NFE of $240.3 million, or $2.50 per share, in fiscal 2022

Increased fiscal 2024 dividend by 7.7% to $1.68 per share

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Introduces fiscal 2024 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range of $2.70 to $2.85

Maintains long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent(1)

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 net income totaled $37.0 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with net income of $54.5 million, or $0.57 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 net income totaled $264.7 million, or $2.73 per share, compared with $274.9 million, or $2.86 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE totaled $29.6 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to NFE of $47.9 million, or $0.50 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 NFE totaled $261.8 million, or $2.70 per share, compared with $240.3 million, or $2.50 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Management Commentary

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, stated, "NJR reported an excellent year in fiscal 2023 supported by solid contributions from our complementary portfolio of businesses. We achieved NFEPS at the higher end of our guidance range, which was increased by $0.20 earlier this year as a result of the strong performance of our business units during Winter Storm Elliott, particularly Energy Services. Our performance this past year speaks to the strength of our diversified business model, and our ability to adapt to challenges in ways that benefit our customers and investors."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 37,024 $ 54,522 $ 264,724 $ 274,922 Basic EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.57 $ 2.73 $ 2.86 Net financial earnings $ 29,563 $ 47,896 $ 261,827 $ 240,321 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 2.70 $ 2.50 (1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 37,024 $ 54,522 $ 264,724 $ 274,922 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (7,579 ) (1,846 ) (38,081 ) (59,906 ) Tax effect 1,800 439 9,050 14,248 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (2,186 ) (5,221 ) 34,699 19,939 Tax effect 520 1,241 (8,246 ) (4,738 ) Gain on equity method investment - (1,500 ) (300 ) (5,521 ) Tax effect (93 ) 374 (19 ) 1,377 NFE tax adjustment 77 (113 ) - - Net financial earnings $ 29,563 $ 47,896 $ 261,827 $ 240,321 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 97,568 96,235 97,028 96,100 Diluted 98,192 96,630 97,627 96,488 Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.57 $ 2.73 $ 2.86 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.39 ) (0.62 ) Tax effect 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.15 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (0.02 ) (0.05 ) 0.36 0.21 Tax effect - 0.01 (0.09 ) (0.05 ) Gain on equity method investment - (0.02 ) - (0.06 ) Tax effect - - - 0.01 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 2.70 $ 2.50

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.

Net financial (loss) earnings by business unit

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 New Jersey Natural Gas $ (24,838 ) $ (16,387 ) $ 131,414 $ 140,124 Clean Energy Ventures 50,152 57,813 44,458 39,403 Storage and Transportation 1,784 11,341 12,835 22,454 Energy Services (3,537 ) (3,383 ) 68,517 39,121 Home Services and Other 3,451 (1,894 ) 4,758 (781 ) Subtotal 27,012 47,490 261,982 240,321 Eliminations 2,551 406 (155 ) - Total $ 29,563 $ 47,896 $ 261,827 $ 240,321

Fiscal 2024 NFE Guidance:

NJR is introducing its fiscal 2024 NFEPS guidance range of $2.70 to $2.85, which represents 12.3% percent year-over-year growth over the midpoint of the originally provided fiscal 2023 guidance range of $2.42 - $2.52, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

In fiscal 2024, NJR expects Energy Services will represent a higher percentage of NFEPS than in prior years due to contributions from the Asset Management Agreements signed in 2020. The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2024:

Company Expected Fiscal 2024 Net Financial Earnings Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 40 to 45 percent Clean Energy Ventures 13 to 18 percent Storage and Transportation 4 to 8 percent Energy Services 35 to 40 percent Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent

In providing fiscal 2024 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas ("NJNG")

NJNG reported fiscal 2023 NFE of $131.4 million, compared to NFE of $140.1 million during fiscal 2022. NJNG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 net financial loss of $(24.8) million, compared to a net financial loss of $(16.4) million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the year was due primarily to higher depreciation and operating expenses, including the deferral of bad debt costs in accordance with the July 2, 2020 BPU deferral order in fiscal 2022 that did not reoccur, partially offset by higher utility gross margin.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 8,800 new customers during fiscal 2023, compared with 7,808 during fiscal 2022. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $7.4 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During fiscal 2023, NJNG spent $43.1 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects. On March 30, 2023, NJNG submitted its annual IIP filing to the BPU requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures of $31.4 million through June 30, 2023, resulting in a $3.2 million revenue increase, with an effective date of October 1, 2023.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $20.0 million to utility gross margin in fiscal 2023, compared with $19.6 million during fiscal 2022. Increases in storage incentive margin and capacity release volumes in fiscal 2023, were partially offset by lower off-system sales.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN invested $59.8 million in fiscal 2023 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $26.3 million of its outstanding investments during fiscal 2023 through its energy efficiency rate.

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported fiscal 2023 NFE of $44.5 million, compared with NFE of $39.4 million during fiscal 2022. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE were $50.2 million, compared with NFE of $57.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in NFE for fiscal 2023 was due primarily to a reversal of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets during June 2023, which was determined to be no longer required. The decrease in NFE for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was largely due to lower SREC and electricity revenue for the period, partially offset by higher TREC revenue.

Solar Investment Update:

During fiscal 2023, CEV placed 10 commercial projects into service, adding approximately 78MW to total installed capacity, including two operational assets acquired in July 2023 totaling approximately 21MW.

As of September 30, 2023, CEV had approximately 469MW of solar capacity (including residential) in service in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Indiana, and Michigan.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported fiscal 2023 NFE of $12.8 million, compared with NFE of $22.5 million during fiscal 2022. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE were $1.8 million, compared with NFE of $11.3 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. NFE for both periods decreased due to increased depreciation and interest expense; resulting primarily from the southern portion of the Adelphia Gateway project, which was placed in service in September 2022.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported fiscal 2023 NFE of $68.5 million, compared with NFE of $39.1 million during fiscal 2022. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 net financial loss was $(3.5) million compared with net financial loss of $(3.4) million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in fiscal 2023 NFE was due to higher natural gas price volatility during periods of colder than expected weather in December 2022 and February 2023 as compared to the prior year, allowing Energy Services to capture additional financial margin.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported fiscal 2023 NFE of $4.8 million, compared with a net financial loss of $(0.8) million during fiscal 2022. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE were $3.5 million compared with a net financial loss of $(1.9) million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in NFE for the quarter and year was due primarily to increased installation and service contract revenue.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:

During fiscal 2023, capital expenditures were $537.3 million, including accruals, compared with $569.2 million, during fiscal 2022. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to the completion of the southern portion of the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline project, which was placed into service in September 2022, as well as lower solar capital expenditures during the fiscal year. This was partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures at NJNG of $112.4 million, largely due to investments in customer growth and system integrity.

During fiscal 2023, cash flows from operations were $479.0 million, compared with cash flows from operations of $323.5 million during the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating cash flows was due to increased earnings and decreased working capital requirements as a result of a lower gas prices when compared to the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2024, projected NFEPS growth rates, NFEPS Contributions, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2024, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, infrastructure programs and investments future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, the outcome or timing of future Base Rate Cases with the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services and certain transactions related to NJR's investments in the PennEast Project, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 576,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 576,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 469 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 469 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 108,404 $ 190,151 $ 1,011,284 $ 1,127,417 Nonutility 222,921 575,335 951,710 1,778,562 Total operating revenues 331,325 765,486 1,962,994 2,905,979 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 34,998 112,463 416,158 547,901 Nonutility 87,228 413,521 555,579 1,393,656 Related parties 1,739 1,828 7,206 7,395 Operation and maintenance 100,759 118,723 373,568 361,866 Regulatory rider expenses 3,017 3,496 50,542 59,437 Depreciation and amortization 39,291 34,549 152,941 129,249 Total operating expenses 267,032 684,580 1,555,994 2,499,504 OPERATING INCOME 64,293 80,906 407,000 406,475 Other income, net 10,938 9,744 26,083 22,295 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 33,143 26,016 123,014 85,830 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 42,088 64,634 310,069 342,940 Income tax provision 6,216 12,144 49,275 76,195 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,152 2,032 3,930 8,177 NET INCOME $ 37,024 $ 54,522 $ 264,724 $ 274,922 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.57 $ 2.73 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.56 $ 2.71 $ 2.85 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 97,568 96,235 97,028 96,100 Diluted 98,192 96,630 97,627 96,488

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 37,024 $ 54,522 $ 264,724 $ 274,922 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (7,579 ) (1,846 ) (38,081 ) (59,906 ) Tax effect 1,800 439 9,050 14,248 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (2,186 ) (5,221 ) 34,699 19,939 Tax effect 520 1,241 (8,246 ) (4,738 ) Gain on equity method investment - (1,500 ) (300 ) (5,521 ) Tax effect (93 ) 374 (19 ) 1,377 NFE tax adjustment 77 (113 ) - - Net financial earnings $ 29,563 $ 47,896 $ 261,827 $ 240,321 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 97,568 96,235 97,028 96,100 Diluted 98,192 96,630 97,627 96,488 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.57 $ 2.73 $ 2.86 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions $ (0.08 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.62 ) Tax effect $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.21 Tax effect $ - $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Gain on equity method investment $ - $ (0.02 ) $ - $ (0.06 ) Tax effect $ - $ - $ - $ 0.01 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 2.70 $ 2.50 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 108,741 $ 190,488 $ 1,012,633 $ 1,128,767 Less: Natural gas purchases 37,323 114,791 425,457 557,232 Operating and maintenance (1) 31,605 30,805 115,292 93,164 Regulatory rider expense 3,017 3,496 50,542 59,437 Depreciation and amortization 26,292 24,391 102,326 94,579 Gross margin 10,504 17,005 319,016 324,355 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 31,605 30,805 115,292 93,164 Depreciation and amortization 26,292 24,391 102,326 94,579 Utility gross margin $ 68,401 $ 72,201 $ 536,634 $ 512,098 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.7 million and $26.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $111.5 million and $102.8 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 102,932 $ 439,568 $ 691,616 $ 1,529,272 Less: Natural Gas purchases 87,932 413,805 558,932 1,394,405 Operation and maintenance (1) 5,833 10,281 20,199 23,709 Depreciation and amortization 51 54 221 148 Gross margin 9,116 15,428 112,264 111,010 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 5,833 10,281 20,199 23,709 Depreciation and amortization 51 54 221 148 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (8,559 ) 1,671 (48,251 ) (60,000 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (2,186 ) (5,221 ) 34,699 19,939 Financial margin $ 4,255 $ 22,213 $ 119,132 $ 94,806 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.4 million and $14.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(0.8) million and $15.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income (loss) $ 4,577 $ (564 ) $ 78,848 $ 69,650 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (8,559 ) 1,671 (48,251 ) (60,000 ) Tax effect 2,034 (397 ) 11,467 14,270 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas (2,186 ) (5,221 ) 34,699 19,939 Tax effect 520 1,241 (8,246 ) (4,738 ) NFE tax adjustment 77 (113 ) - - Net financial (loss) earnings $ (3,537 ) $ (3,383 ) $ 68,517 $ 39,121

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 108,741 $ 190,488 $ 1,012,633 $ 1,128,767 Clean Energy Ventures 83,755 92,475 124,131 128,280 Energy Services 102,932 439,568 691,616 1,529,272 Storage and Transportation 22,933 25,860 92,859 67,735 Home Services and Other 14,969 14,789 57,638 56,182 Sub-total 333,330 763,180 1,978,877 2,910,236 Eliminations (2,005 ) 2,306 (15,883 ) (4,257 ) Total $ 331,325 $ 765,486 $ 1,962,994 $ 2,905,979 Operating (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (18,172 ) $ (9,721 ) $ 207,528 $ 218,973 Clean Energy Ventures 67,389 74,055 58,722 66,178 Energy Services 8,742 1,160 113,112 95,639 Storage and Transportation 5,901 12,867 32,425 22,163 Home Services and Other 595 (1,562 ) 2,495 678 Sub-total 64,455 76,799 414,282 403,631 Eliminations (162 ) 4,107 (7,282 ) 2,844 Total $ 64,293 $ 80,906 $ 407,000 $ 406,475 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 863 $ 2,279 $ 3,126 $ 9,865 Eliminations 289 (247 ) 804 (1,688 ) Total $ 1,152 $ 2,032 $ 3,930 $ 8,177 Net (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (24,838 ) $ (16,387 ) $ 131,414 $ 140,124 Clean Energy Ventures 50,152 57,813 44,458 39,403 Energy Services 4,577 (564 ) 78,848 69,650 Storage and Transportation 1,877 12,467 13,154 26,598 Home Services and Other 3,451 (1,894 ) 4,758 (781 ) Sub-total 35,219 51,435 272,632 274,994 Eliminations 1,805 3,087 (7,908 ) (72 ) Total $ 37,024 $ 54,522 $ 264,724 $ 274,922 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings Natural Gas Distribution $ (24,838 ) $ (16,387 ) $ 131,414 $ 140,124 Clean Energy Ventures 50,152 57,813 44,458 39,403 Energy Services (3,537 ) (3,383 ) 68,517 39,121 Storage and Transportation 1,784 11,341 12,835 22,454 Home Services and Other 3,451 (1,894 ) 4,758 (781 ) Sub-total 27,012 47,490 261,982 240,321 Eliminations 2,551 406 (155 ) - Total $ 29,563 $ 47,896 $ 261,827 $ 240,321 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 17.4 21.0 93.4 99.6 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 20.6 25.8 72.6 95.2 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 41.4 50.2 150.4 231.1 Total 79.4 97.0 316.4 425.9 Common Stock Data Yield at September 30, 4.1 % 4.0 % 4.1 % 4.0 % Market Price at September 30, $ 40.63 $ 38.70 $ 40.63 $ 38.70 Shares Out. at September 30, 97,584 96,250 97,584 96,250 Market Cap. at September 30, $ 3,964,856 $ 3,724,870 $ 3,964,856 $ 3,724,870

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 108,741 $ 190,488 $ 1,012,633 $ 1,128,767 Less: Natural gas purchases 37,323 114,791 425,457 557,232 Operating and maintenance (1) 31,605 30,805 115,292 93,164 Regulatory rider expense 3,017 3,496 50,542 59,437 Depreciation and amortization 26,292 24,391 102,326 94,579 Gross margin 10,504 17,005 319,016 324,355 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 31,605 30,805 115,292 93,164 Depreciation and amortization 26,292 24,391 102,326 94,579 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 68,401 $ 72,201 $ 536,634 $ 512,098 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.7 million and $26.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $111.5 million and $102.8 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 39,121 $ 37,451 $ 360,138 $ 341,167 Commercial, Industrial & Other 10,808 13,020 76,550 77,629 Firm Transportation 14,611 12,832 76,114 69,933 Total Firm Margin 64,540 63,303 512,802 488,729 Interruptible 1,240 1,362 3,812 3,782 Total System Margin 65,780 64,665 516,614 492,511 Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive 2,621 7,536 20,020 19,587 Total Utility Gross Margin 68,401 72,201 536,634 512,098 Operation and maintenance expense 60,281 57,531 226,780 198,546 Depreciation and amortization 26,292 24,391 102,326 94,579 Operating (Loss) Income $ (18,172 ) $ (9,721 ) $ 207,528 $ 218,973 Net (Loss) Income $ (24,838 ) $ (16,387 ) $ 131,414 $ 140,124 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (24,838 ) $ (16,387 ) $ 131,414 $ 140,124 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 3.4 3.2 43.4 45.5 Commercial, Industrial & Other 0.4 0.8 8.4 8.7 Firm Transportation 1.1 1.5 12.1 13.0 Total Firm Throughput 4.9 5.5 63.9 67.2 Interruptible 12.5 15.5 29.5 32.4 Total System Throughput 17.4 21.0 93.4 99.6 Off System/Capacity Management 20.6 25.8 72.6 95.2 Total Throughput 38.0 46.8 166.0 194.8 Customers Residential 520,682 512,264 520,682 512,264 Commercial, Industrial & Other 31,725 31,227 31,725 31,227 Firm Transportation 23,490 25,713 23,490 25,713 Total Firm Customers 575,897 569,204 575,897 569,204 Interruptible 83 88 83 88 Total System Customers 575,980 569,292 575,980 569,292 Off System/Capacity Management* 20 8 20 8 Total Customers 576,000 569,300 576,000 569,300 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 28 33 3,897 4,130 Normal 24 27 4,498 4,504 Percent of Normal 116.7 % 122.2 % 86.6 % 91.7 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt) 2023 2022 2023 2022 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 69,455 $ 76,637 $ 79,762 $ 84,476 TREC sales 4,629 1,913 12,636 5,487 Solar electricity sales and other 6,608 10,967 19,782 26,806 Sunlight Advantage 3,063 2,958 11,951 11,511 Total Operating Revenues $ 83,755 $ 92,475 $ 124,131 $ 128,280 Depreciation and Amortization $ 6,607 $ 5,494 $ 25,320 $ 21,396 Operating Income $ 67,389 $ 74,055 $ 58,722 $ 66,178 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision $ 15,396 $ 16,885 $ (7,683 ) $ 11,361 Net Income $ 50,152 $ 57,813 $ 44,458 $ 39,403 Net Financial Earnings $ 50,152 $ 57,813 $ 44,458 $ 39,403 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 129,286 146,772 422,039 425,453 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 345,035 378,532 393,906 417,305 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 28,507 13,443 80,520 38,914 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 4,457 - 10,260 - Solar Megawatts Under Construction 5.6 63.1 5.6 63.1 ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 102,932 $ 439,568 $ 691,616 $ 1,529,272 Less: Gas purchases 87,932 413,805 558,932 1,394,405 Operation and maintenance expense 6,207 24,549 19,351 39,080 Depreciation and amortization 51 54 221 148 Operating Income $ 8,742 $ 1,160 $ 113,112 $ 95,639 Net Income (Loss) $ 4,577 $ (564 ) $ 78,848 $ 69,650 Financial Margin $ 4,255 $ 22,213 $ 119,132 $ 94,806 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (3,537 ) $ (3,383 ) $ 68,517 $ 39,121 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 41.4 50.2 150.4 231.1 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 22,933 $ 25,860 $ 92,859 $ 67,735 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 863 $ 2,279 $ 3,126 $ 9,865 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 10,697 $ 8,044 $ 34,648 $ 30,568 Other Income, Net $ 2,021 $ 1,405 $ 6,850 $ 8,546 Interest Expense $ 6,538 $ 4,937 $ 25,803 $ 12,097 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) $ 370 $ (853 ) $ 3,444 $ 1,879 Net Income $ 1,877 $ 12,467 $ 13,154 $ 26,598 Net Financial Earnings $ 1,784 $ 11,341 $ 12,835 $ 22,454 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 14,969 $ 14,789 $ 57,638 $ 56,182 Operating Income (Loss) $ 595 $ (1,562 ) $ 2,495 $ 678 Net Income (Loss) $ 3,451 $ (1,894 ) $ 4,758 $ (781 ) Net Financial Earnings (Loss) $ 3,451 $ (1,894 ) $ 4,758 $ (781 ) Total Service Contract Customers at Sep 30 101,499 103,123 101,499 103,123

