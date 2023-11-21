Through the procurement exercise, the German authorities allocated 191 MW of rooftop PV capacity.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's seventh tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. It reviewed 373 MW of bids and selected 191 MW of projects in the procurement exercise. The final prices ranged between €0.0880 ($0.0963) kWh and €0.0998/kWh. The final average price came in at €0.0958, which is €0.06 less than the tender's cap price of €0.1080. In the sixth tender of the same kind, ...

