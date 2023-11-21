Scientists in India have developed a novel way to predict soiling accumulation on bifacial modules. Their approach considers dust deposition, rebound, and resuspension phenomena.Researchers from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur's (IIEST Shibpur) have developed a novel physics-based model to estimate dust accumulation on the front and rear surfaces of bifacial modules. "This model is equally applicable for both rooftop plant and commercial ones," researcher Saheli Sengupta told pv magazine. "In India, a larger plant with bifacial modules is not yet available ...

