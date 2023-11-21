Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solution Sales will be present at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference as an invited speaker in Orange County, California.

Date: December 11-12, 2023

Location: Hyatt Regency

Link: https://www.direct-lithium-extraction-show.com/access/program

The Company has been invited to participate as a panellist for a discussion on Market Size, Trends in the Lithium Market and How Supply is to Meet Demand. This unique event, scheduled for December 11-12, 2023 is designed to bring together industry luminaries, researchers, and pioneers to explore the forefront of lithium advancements.

Vice-President of Engineering Solution Sales, Mr. Thornley comments "As we prepare to gather at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference, it's evident that we're not just discussing the future of lithium; we're actively shaping it. The convergence of industry leaders, cutting-edge technologies, and insightful discussions creates an unparalleled environment for collaboration and innovation. I am honored to be part of a forum that is driving the sustainable energy revolution forward, and I look forward to contributing to the transformative dialogue that will define the next phase of lithium extraction technologies.".

The DLE Conference promises to be a pivotal moment for those engaged in the lithium sector, providing a stage for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the forging of strategic partnerships. Attendees will not only be spectators; they will be integral contributors to the ongoing narrative of sustainable energy solutions.

The Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference is more than an event; it's a commitment to being a catalyst for positive change in the world of lithium.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Direct Lithium Extraction Conference 2023

The Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Exhibition and Conference offers market intelligence and industry presentations on lithium extraction from brine resources, emphasizing reduced environmental impact, water usage, and faster production times.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

(519) 333-5888

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

