Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd: Blackwolf Appoints Vivien Chuang to its Board of Directors and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) announces the appointment of Ms. Vivien Chuang as a new independent director to its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee. The Company also announces the resignation of Ms. Jessica Van Den Akker from its Board.

Ms. Van Den Akker had served the Board since August 2020. The Company would like to thank Ms. Van Den Akker for her valuable contributions and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

Ms. Chuang is a Chartered Accountant (British Columbia, Canada) with more than fifteen years of experience in the resource and mining sector. Her experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Azincourt Energy Corp., a uranium developer in the world-class Athabasca Basin uranium district of Canada and Muzhu Mining Ltd. Ms. Chuang also served as Chief Financial Officer of Northern Empire Resources Corp., a Nevada-focused mining company that was acquired by Coeur Mining in 2018, K2 Gold Corporation (formerly West Melville Metals Inc.) and Chakana Copper Corp. (formerly Remo Resources Inc.). Currently, Ms. Chuang is President of VC Consulting Corp. which provides CFO and other financial accounting and compliance services to a number of companies. Ms. Chuang articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

The Company further announces that it has entered into an agreement with OGIB Corporate Bulletin Ltd. ("OGIB") dated November 1, 2023 (the "OGIB Agreement"), whereby OGIB has agreed to provide marketing services to the Company, including the publication of a series of online articles about the Company. The term of the OGIB Agreement is 12 months that can be terminated after February 15, 2024 with 30 days notice. Pursuant to the OGIB Agreement and upon signing, the Company is required to pay a fee of $30,000 every three months.

OGIB is a subscription service based out of North Vancouver, British Columbia which provides research on public companies and is wholly-owned by Keith Schaefer. To the knowledge of the Company, OGIB has no holdings of the Company, directly or indirectly. Both OGIB and Mr. Schaefer are arm's length to the Company.

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in five Hyder Area gold-silver and base metal properties in southeast Alaska and an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Harry gold-silver property located in northwest British Columbia in the Golden Triangle. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

"Morgan Lekstrom"

CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Morgan Lekstrom

250-574-7350 (Mobile)

604-343-2997 (Office)

MLL@bwcg.ca Liam Morrison

604-897-9952 (Mobile)

604-343-2997 (Office)

lm@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the properties located in the Golden Triangle area and the Company's future objectives and plans. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807533/blackwolf-appoints-vivien-chuang-to-its-board-of-directors-and-provides-corporate-update