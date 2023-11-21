University of New South Wales academic Aihua Wang is the first female recipient of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth Prize (QEPrize) for Engineering, after sharing the 2023 award with Andrew Blakers, Martin Green, and her husband Jianhua Zhao for their work developing the passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) solar cell. pv magazine caught up with her to ask about the achievement.pv magazine: What role do you feel PERC will play in the longer term now that alternative technology such as tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT) and back-contact solar are vying to displace ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...