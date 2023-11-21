According to data collected by Aleasoft Energy Forecasting, roughly 84 GWh of solar energy was recorded on one day in Spain while Germany recorded 910 GWh of wind energy generated on another November date.Solar photovoltaic, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production There was no homogeneous trending change in the main European electricity market's solar energy production in the week of Nov. 13 compared to the previous week. Solar energy production increased by 19% in Portugal, 18% in Italy and 16% in Spain. The opposite behavior occurred elsewhere, with German solar energy production falling ...

