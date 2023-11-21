Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NOTICE OF THE ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OVER CAVERION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 28(1) OF DIRECTIVE 2011/61/EU ON ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGERS

Crayfish BidCo Oy, Stock Exchange Release, 21 November 2023 at 15:30 p.m. (EET) On 18 October 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy announced that it had entered into conditional share purchases whereby its ownership in Caverion Corporation (the "Company") would increase to approximately 67.77 percent of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares held by the Company). Such share acquisitions were registered in the shareholder register of Caverion Corporation on 7 November 2023. Crayfish BidCo Oy is indirectly controlled by Triton Fund V L.P., a Jersey limited partnership, and Triton Fund V SCSp, a Luxembourg special limited partnership. Triton Fund V L.P. is managed by Triton Investment Management Limited, a non-EU alternative investment fund manager supervised by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. Triton Fund V SCSp is managed by Triton Investments Management SARL, a Luxembourg alternative investment fund manager supervised by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg (Triton Investments Management SARL together with Triton Investment Management Limited, the "Fund Managers"). The Fund Managers are required by Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers (the "AIFMD") to provide shareholders of the Company with certain information upon obtaining control of the Company and such information is included in this release. Triton Fund V L.P. and Triton Fund V SCSp together indirectly control 92,946,868 shares in the Company, representing approximately 67.77 percent of all outstanding shares and votes (excluding treasury shares held by the Company). Crayfish BidCo Oy is currently in the process of completing a voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in the Company. Based on the final result of the tender offer announced by Crayfish BidCo Oy on 6 November 2023, 36,414,961 shares, representing approximately 26.57 percent of all issued and outstanding shares in the Company (excluding treasury shares), were validly tendered in the tender offer. Together with the 92,946,868 shares already acquired by Crayfish BidCo Oy during the tender offer, the shares validly tendered in the tender offer represent approximately 94.39 percent in aggregate of all the issued and outstanding shares in the Company (excluding treasury shares). The tender offer is expected to be completed on or about 27 November 2023. The Fund Managers maintain comprehensive policies and procedures designed to prevent and manage actual or potential conflicts of interest which may arise in the context of its investments and to ensure that any agreements the Fund Managers have with investee companies are concluded at arm's length. The Fund Managers have informed the Board of Directors of the Company of its policy for external and internal communication relating to the Company in particular as regards employees. Identification details of the Fund Managers: Triton Investment Management Limited, of 5-6 Esplanade, 1st Floor, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, JE2 3QA, and Triton Investments Management SARL, of 2, rue Edward Steichen, L-2540 Luxembourg. Identification details of the Alternative Investment Funds: Triton Fund V L.P., a Jersey limited partnership, and Triton Fund V SCSp, a Luxembourg special limited partnership. ABOUT TRITON Triton is one of the leading Northern European investment firms which seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179750