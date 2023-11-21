The Glimpse Group, Inc.: QReal Creates Immersive SNAP Lens for KillaBears, Demonstrating Extraordinary Activation Activity

Results demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality and Web3 as key tools to propelling e-commerce activity and branding

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / QReal (https://www.qreal.io/), a wholly owned subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR),(FSE:9DR); ("Glimpse"), and a provider of life-like, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content targeting the e-Commerce industry, today announced the completion of a paid engagement to create an interactive SNAP AR Lens in partnership with KillaBears and M7 Innovations. This lens has demonstrated extraordinary initial activations while pushing the boundaries of AR and Web3.

Leveraging SNAP's new IGLD (In-Lens Digital Goods) technology, this interactive KillaBears AR Lens experience offers purchasable upgrades to customize an ultra-realistic Killabears Digital Avatar. Each upgrade aligns with a storyline from the Killaverse folklore, extending the Killabears IP to the SNAP community and allowing to 'embody' a few of the popular Bears from the franchise.

Link to Lens: vimeo.com/user136600924/

Initial Statistics (1 week):

96% of SNAP users who saw the lens activated it

222,000 lens views

214,000 activations

1,200 shares

69,085 long plays

$0 paid media to achieve these results

About QReal:

QReal creates, distributes and manages photorealistic, life-like, 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content. This content is typically integrated in social media campaigns and e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing sales, improving brand recognition, creating viral content and boosting e-commerce conversion. Current industry verticals include: branding, retail, beauty, food, fashion, apparel, architecture and automotive. QReal aims to expand the medium of AR, make it beautiful and manageable. For more information, please visit www.qreal.io, and for the TRYO app: https://tryo.io/

About Killabears:

Killabears, dubbed by Hypeworld as "The Next Generation of Digital Entertainment," started as a collection of 3,333 free Digital Collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain. By combining the power of immersive story-driven experiences with digital & physical collectibles, Killabears is pioneering an entirely new mechanism that allows fans to interact with their favorite entertainment brands in ways that have never been seen before. For more information, please visit https://killabears.com/

About M7 Innovations:

Founded by Matt Maher in 2018, M7 is a boutique innovation consultancy that guides executive teams at Fortune 100 companies through the ever-changing media and technological landscapes. Matt sits on the international advisory boards of CHANEL, and his thought leadership and award winning work has been featured in Forbes, Quartz, Men's Journal, Retail Touchpoints and Adweek. For more information, please visit www.m7innovations.co

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR),(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

