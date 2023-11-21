Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", or the "Property").

Highlights

Permitted activities include access trail construction, camp establishment, diamond drilling and geophysical surveying

Permits are valid until June 2025, allowing for multiple seasons of drill testing

Trail building is expected to commence Q4/2023 followed by ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling in Q1/2024

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Saskatchewan's status as a favoured uranium exploration district is built on the Athabasca Basin's long history of discovery, development and production of Tier 1 uranium deposits and the Province's reputation as a stable, low-risk political environment. We are pleased to have progressed Ursa to this important milestone well ahead of the upcoming winter exploration season. With permits in hand and an abundance of high-priority target areas identified by our recently completed MobileMT survey, we are excited to complete ground-based geophysics and follow up diamond drilling in winter 2024."

Next Steps

With the receipt of permits, Cosa is continuing procurement to support exploration programs in winter 2024. Selection of contractors to complete trail establishment, geophysical surveying, diamond drilling, and temporary work camps is underway. It is anticipated that trail construction activities will begin in December 2023 followed by geophysical surveying commencing early in 2024. Mobilization of diamond drilling equipment and personnel will be initiated as drill targets are refined in high priority areas (Figures 2 and 3). To streamline 2024 exploration, Cosa intends to utilize the winter access trail to mobilize supplies and equipment for an expanded summer drilling campaign at Ursa.

About Ursa

Ursa covers 65 kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a highly prospective and underexplored geological analogue to the setting underpinning major current- and past-producing eastern Athabasca uranium mines. Recently completed airborne surveying at Ursa mapped over 100 kilometres of basement conductive trend strike-length within the Project. A 3-D conductivity model contains several kilometre-scale zones of increased conductivity in the sandstone above conductive basement, a setting consistent with several major deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Cosa has identified 10 initial target areas at Ursa for follow-up with ground geophysics and drilling in 2024 and beyond. None of the 15 historical drill holes within the Project, including three drill holes which intersected weak uranium mineralization, are located within the initial 10 target areas.





Figure 1 - Basement Conductivity Model 100 m Below the Unconformity with Selected Sandstone Conductivity Contours and Target Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/188215_42b294e5c49b88ea_003full.jpg





Figure 2 - Sandstone Conductivity Model 200 m above the Unconformity with Selected Basement Conductivity Contours and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/188215_42b294e5c49b88ea_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes ten uranium exploration properties totaling over 165,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa Resources. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

