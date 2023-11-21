Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today the release of a major update to BCWipe. Users of Jetico's solution for securely erasing files will now receive notifications that offer timely, personalized advice on when and how to use BCWipe to effortlessly employ cyber hygiene best practices.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial to follow cyber hygiene best practices to safeguard data. However, here at Jetico we understand how challenging it can be to implement these practices consistently," explains Jetico CEO, Hannaleena Pojanluoma. "With our latest update, we're aiming to simplify cyber hygiene for our users and allow everyone, from novice to expert, to unlock the full potential of BCWipe. The new version of the software not only provides our customers with timely reminders, but can also automate essential actions with minimal effort on the user's part."

BCWipe now provides users with an alert if excessive amounts of junk or recoverable files, such as shadow copies, builds up on their system. Users can then choose to immediately wipe this data by executing a one-click command that is available within the alert message. BCWipe can further be automated to delete similar types of files without requiring any input from the user.

BCWipe is an advanced data deletion utility trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense for DoD wipe requirements, such as cleaning up classified data spills. BCWipe has proudly served the U.S. Defense Community for over 15 years and is widely accepted as the de facto standard for wiping files beyond forensic recovery on both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs).

Find out more about BCWipe and see how it can benefit you and your organization. Start your free trial of the software now or contact our data protection specialists for further inquiries.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery, such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely, such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121039018/en/

Contacts:

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager, Jetico

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 50 339 6388