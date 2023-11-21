Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
21.11.23
08:02 Uhr
1,895 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
21.11.2023 | 14:53
90 Leser
OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 09/30/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares175 873 471
Number of real voting rights174 417 685
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		176 377 269


For more information:

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm+fk5uYlWbFyW2aZ5hrbpJoZpmXmGXHZpSVxJdwl8eVnGxkmG1pnMWaZnFjnm5o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82992-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-30092023.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
