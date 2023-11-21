SIA's 2023 'Global Power 150: Women in Staffing' Spotlights Women Leading the World's Workforce in a MONDO Way

MONDO President, Stephanie Wernick-Barker, named for second year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / MONDO, an Addison Group Company, officially announced that its President, Stephanie Wernick-Barker, is named a 'Global Power 150: Women in Staffing' by Staffing Industry Analysts for a second consecutive year.





Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2023 Global Power 150 list is its 9th annual and gives us a contemporary look at the most influential women in the staffing industry. This highly competitive annual accolade is determined after the research and review of hundreds of top female contenders, each making significant impacts and contributions to the success of their companies and the ecosystem as a whole. The result being a coveted position amongst only 100 women from across the Americas and just 50 women around the globe.

Mondo is the largest national staffing agency to specialize exclusively in high-end, niche tech, IT, and digital marketing talent. The agency's connections span across hundreds of industry-specific technology recruiters and nurture a network of over 1.4 million high-end, niche technology experts.

Stephanie Wernick-Barker, Mondo's first-ever female President, was first named Global Power 150 in 2022. A self-proclaimed disruptor of the status quo, Wernick-Barker has established herself as a valuable thought leader sharing keen insights in the business space of human capital. Her transparent leadership methodology shines a light on her investment into actively 'upskilling' employees to develop and promote from within, which has led to her cultivating a culture of high-performing teams that believe in her brand's purpose.

Thomas Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Addison Group, was quoted:

"We are incredibly proud of Stephanie for being named to the Global Power 150 for the second year in a row. Stephanie has a true passion for helping people find meaningful work and meaningful purpose. She leads with a people-first mentality, and that has helped her build strong teams that consistently elevate the quality of service delivered by Mondo. Her dedication to helping raise those around her is commendable and deserves recognition. She is a role model for executives everywhere, and I am grateful to have her on our team."

Mondo continues to do big business while managing to keep their services boutique, offering white glove service that is typically associated with bigger agencies without sacrificing the relationship focus. Like Apple Podcasts; get inspired with Mondo Minute: Leadership Series

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA was founded in 1989 and is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists.

Mondo has earned its award-winning reputation as a reliable resource for recruitment industry data, holding a coveted spot on the Forbes Top 200 Best Professional Recruiting Firms list. Mondo's annual salary guide continues to be referenced by trusted, popular media outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal. Mondo was also named one of 2022's "Fastest Growing Firms" by Staffing Industry Experts, or SIA, and greater yet, Mondo's first female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker, was named a finalist for the Stevie® "Female Executive of the Year" and "Female Thought Leader of the Year' Awards.

