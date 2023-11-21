Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.: Easy Energy Systems To Exhibit At Organic Growers Summit In Monterey, CA

MANKATO, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:DUTV), announces that its planned future affiliate, Easy Energy Systems, Inc., will be exhibiting at the Organic Growers Show in Monterey on November 29-30. The summit provides growers firsthand knowledge and information in a variety of areas ranging from Agtech to food safety to sustainability. Through engaging educational sessions, insightful Keynote presentations and a trade show floor featuring nearly 70 exhibitors offering supply chain and service provider opportunities for growers, OGS is an event not to be missed!

Easy Energy Systems will be showcasing Terreplenish®, (Feed Earth Now) - a proprietary blend of FREE LIVING, regenerating microbes. It offers organic growers a NON-CHEMICAL, productive nitrogen source to sustainably feed crops and revitalize soil. Terreplenish® will rehabilitate your farm's natural ecosystem, allowing your crops to thrive. A key factor for California growers is that regular use of Terreplenish® decreases reliance on irrigation systems by boosting the water retention capacity of soil by up to 20%! It also fights disease-causing pathogens and stops spores from forming.

Terreplenish® has been tested on more than 100 plant varieties in different soil types for more than 10 years. Recently, Feed Earth Now has partnered with Easy Energy Systems to modularize its system into the size of a transportable shipping container, creating the Easy FEN module, which can convert 25+ tons of food waste each day.

Terreplenish® is a safe and effective consortium of beneficial nitrogen that protects plants against disease while restoring the soil's water holding capacity, reducing irrigation demands. It has received multiple certifications, including being OMRI listed, USDA-certified as a 97% biobased soil product, and approved by CFDA as an organic product for soil in California.

"We are excited to bring our decentralized industrial-scale food waste recycling system to California. Our vision is to reduce food waste and create a sustainable system that benefits both the environment and agriculture," said Feed Earth Now's CEO Cathy Scratch. "By collaborating with large waste generators, we aim to create circular economies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fight climate change, and support sustainable agriculture."

Easy Energy's innovative system is a step forward in reducing food waste and creating sustainable and true regenerative agriculture. Terreplenish® is a game-changer in the industry and has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about organic growing and food waste recycling.

For more information, please visit: www.terreplenish.com and www.easyenergysystems.com

Contact: Bill Bliler - Director, Business Development, Phone: 847-542-1857, Email: billbliler@easyenergysystems.com

About Easy Energy Systems, Inc.:

Easy Energy Systems, Inc. is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. We have identified strategic opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures that will allow us to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities in this industry. Consumers understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

