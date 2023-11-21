Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

The West Tonopah (WT) Lithium Project encompasses 88 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 1,760 acres. Enertopia controls 100% of the mining lode claims comprising the West Tonopah property and the rights to all locatable subsurface minerals without any royalties. Enertopia is evaluating the Miocene Siebert Formation for its lithium-claystone potential.

Enertopia Corp. has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled " GEOLOGICAL INTRODUCTION AND INITIAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATIONS FOR THE ENERTOPIA CORP. WEST TONOPAH LITHIUM PROJECT IN ESMERALDA COUNTY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES." The technical report supports the updated mineral resource estimate announced on Nov. 2, 2023, and is available for review on both SEDAR and the company's website. There are no material differences in the mineral resources reported in the news release of November 2, 2023, and those described in the report.

Company information has been reviewed and approved by John Nelson P. Geol., a Director of Enertopia Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

