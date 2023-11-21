A pet food manufacturer with a 5.6 MW solar plant has secured the first capacity limitation contract in the Netherlands, ensuring compensation for electricity curtailment during peak hours.Dutch transmission system operator Enexis has awarded a "capacity limitation" contract to a 5.6 MW solar plant. It said the deal was the second contract of its kind to be granted to a renewable energy plant operator, following similar contract in November 2022 for a 10 MW wind farm operated by Dutch energy company Eneco. Enexis said the 5.6 MW solar farm is owned and operated by pet food manufacturer E.J. Bos ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...