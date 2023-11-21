A pet food manufacturer with a 5.6 MW solar plant has secured the first capacity limitation contract in the Netherlands, ensuring compensation for electricity curtailment during peak hours.Dutch transmission system operator Enexis has awarded a "capacity limitation" contract to a 5.6 MW solar plant. It said the deal was the second contract of its kind to be granted to a renewable energy plant operator, following similar contract in November 2022 for a 10 MW wind farm operated by Dutch energy company Eneco. Enexis said the 5.6 MW solar farm is owned and operated by pet food manufacturer E.J. Bos ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...