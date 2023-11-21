China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation installed 142.5 GW of solar in the first 10 months of this year, bringing it to nearly 540 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of October.China's NEA said the nation's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 540 GW at the end of October. In the first 10 months of this year, the country added 142.5 GW of new PV systems, with 13.62 GW deployed in October alone. New solar power installations hit 78.42 GW in China at the end of June. State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) has kicked off the construction of a 1,000 MW ground-mounted ...

