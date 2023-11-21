MarketVector launches first-to-market Bioproduction ESG Index and expands its range of cutting-edge Thematic ESG Indexes

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") announces the licensing of the MarketVectorTM Bioproduction Tech and Tools ESG Index (MVBIOP), MarketVectorTM Artificial Intelligence ESG Index (MVAI), MarketVectorTM Global Metaverse and e-Games ESG Index (MVMETV), MarketVectorTM Global Clean Energy Transition ESG Index (MVCET ), and MarketVectorTM Japan Quality Tilt ESG Index (MVJPNQ) to underlie 5 new ESG UCITS ETFs issued by Fineco Asset Management on November 16, 2023.

Fineco AM MarketVector Bioproduction Tech Tools ESG UCITS ETF (BIOPRA)

Fineco AM MarketVector Artificial Intelligence ESG UCITS ETF (ARTIN)

Fineco AM MarketVector Global Metaverse e-Games ESG UCITS ETF (METAAH)

Fineco AM MarketVector Global Clean Energy Transition ESG UCITS ETF (EMOVE) and

Fineco AM MarketVector Japan Quality Tilt ESG UCITS ETF (JPMQ)

"The launch of the MarketVectorTM Bioproduction Tools Tech Index (MVBIOP) reflects our steadfast commitment to defining expansive industries and spearheading innovation together with our clients," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "MVBIOP stands as a testament to our expertise in thematic investing and unlocking unique opportunities for investors within broad sectors" he continued. "Furthermore, the MarketVectorTM Japan Quality Tilt ESG Index (MVJPNQ) is our first stand-alone Japanese factor index, with a focus on companies driving Japan's reformed equity capital markets," Schoenfeld stated.

The MarketVectorTM Bioproduction Tech and Tools ESG Index (MVBIOP) is a pureplay index that tracks the performance of global companies predominantly involved in technologies, tools, materials, and processes related to developing or manufacturing biopharmaceuticals. MVBIOP isolates companies within the biopharmaceutical sector that diverge fundamentally from traditional drug companies. The index only includes entities integral to optimizing and facilitating the production of biologics a field that leverages tools like Artificial Intelligence, big data, and groundbreaking R&D technology to treat complex diseases. This focus allows investors to tap into a segment with distinct growth drivers and risk profiles, separate from the broader drug manufacturing industry.

The MarketVectorTM Artificial Intelligence ESG Index (MVAI) tracks the performance of globally listed companies involved in Artificial Intelligence, with a focus on productivity software, big data analytics related to machine learning, and embedded machine learning semiconductors.

The MarketVectorTM Global Clean Energy Transition ESG Index (ticker: MVCET) tracks the performance of global companies involved in providing technologies and materials contributing to the global transition to clean energy.

The MarketVectorTM Global Metaverse and e-Games ESG Index (MVMETV) tracks the performance of companies involved in technologies and services related to the metaverse, e-gaming (video gaming), and eSports.

The MarketVectorTM Japan Quality Tilt ESG Index (MVJPNQ) tracks the performance of 500 of the largest companies that are incorporated and listed in Japan, weighted by a combination of float-adjusted market capitalization and quality-related factors.

Detailed information about the indexes, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector website.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Artificial Intelligence ESG Index (MVAI)

Number of Components: 94

Base Date: December 31, 2017

Base Value: 1,000

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Bioproduction Tech and Tools ESG Index (MVBIOP)

Number of Components: 49

Base Date: December 31, 2015

Base Value: 1,000

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Global Clean Energy Transition ESG Index (ticker: MVCET)

Number of Components: 75

Base Date: December 31, 2017

Base Value: 1,000

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Global Metaverse and e-Games ESG Index (MVMETV)

Number of Components: 68

Base Date: December 31, 2018

Base Value: 1,000

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Japan Quality Tilt ESG Index (MVJPNQ)

Number of Components: 496

Base Date: December 31, 2015

Base Value: 1,000

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 30 billion in assets under management.

