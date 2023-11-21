Unisys Corporation: Unisys Women in Tech: Patrycja Sobera Selected as Digital Titan of the Year at ISG's Women in Digital Awards (EMEA)

Distinguished award honors Sobera as "the most outstanding woman in digital" for EMEA

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrycja Sobera, global vice president of delivery for Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) at Unisys (NYSE: UIS), has been named Digital Titan of the Year at the inaugural ISG Women in Digital Awards EMEA. Sobera was a finalist in the Rock Star Leader category, and the judges selected her for the elevated recognition of Digital Titan of the Year for EMEA from the entire pool of 100 finalists based on her track record and accomplishments.

"I am honored - and profoundly grateful - to be named Digital Titan of the Year as part of the ISG Women in Digital Awards," said Sobera. "There is no shortage of amazing women in tech, and, together, we can be game-changers and challenge the status quo to create a brighter future."

Sobera joined Unisys in 2021, and during her time with the company, she has led the DWS delivery team to implement client-facing AI-enabled services available on demand in any language. This has doubled automation services for enterprise IT teams, allowing them to focus on more high-value tasks. That work has resulted in an 83% increase in the number of automated resolutions for the company's clients over the course of just 24 months. Alongside this business-critical work, Sobera leads the EMEA Women in Tech cohort within Unisys. She hosts quarterly "Lean In" sessions for up to 300 attendees to provide them with tangible tools for career growth while enabling dynamic networking opportunities.

"The ISG Women in Digital awards aim to create a community of strong leaders and inspire the next generation of digital talent," said Lois Coatney, EMEA consulting and sales leader, and executive sponsor of the ISG Women in Digital Program. "Patrycja is an amazing leader who not only deserves the spotlight but is a true inspiration for us all."

ISG launched its global Women in Digital Awards in 2022 in the Americas, expanding to an EMEA-specific event this year for the first time - making Sobera the first-ever winner of the Digital Titan of the Year award in the region.

The judging panel comprised Helen Ricardo, vice president, head of strategic growth, Atos; Isabelle Roux-Chenu, former group general counsel, head of group commercial & contract management and senior advisor to Group Chairman & CEO for Capgemini; and Ola Chowning, partner and Digital lead for ISG North Europe.

