Purchase of own shares of AB Šiauliu bankas

From 2023-11-22 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2023-11-23. Order entry -untill 15:30 EET. Order uncross - 15:45 EET. The settlement date - 2023-11-24. The price per share is EUR 0.66 The maximum number of shares to buy is 2 272 571 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SAB1LOS5 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com