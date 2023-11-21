Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A3C7HJ | ISIN: LV0000101848 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2023 | 15:34
On AS "VIRŠI-A" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 21, 2023 to admit for trading AS "VIRŠI-A"
additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already
traded AS "VIRŠI-A" shares as of November 22, 2023. Shares are issued in
connection with share options programme. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                    AS "VIRŠI-A"      
Orderbook short name                   VIRSI         
Securities ISIN code                   LV0000101848      
Nominal value of one share                0.50 EUR        
Number of additional shares               15 039         
Total number of shares after additional shares will be  15 129 460       
 admitted to trading                              
List                           Alternative market   
                             First North      



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
