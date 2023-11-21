On AS "VIRŠI-A" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 21, 2023 to admit for trading AS "VIRŠI-A" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "VIRŠI-A" shares as of November 22, 2023. Shares are issued in connection with share options programme. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "VIRŠI-A" Orderbook short name VIRSI Securities ISIN code LV0000101848 Nominal value of one share 0.50 EUR Number of additional shares 15 039 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 15 129 460 admitted to trading List Alternative market First North Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.