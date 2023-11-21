AGBA's Q323 results continued to be affected by the weak recovery in China and consequent subdued mainland demand for Hong Kong health and wealth products. As a result, revenues were flat year-on-year at US$13.2m, but down from US$17.4m in Q223. The pre-tax loss was US$12.9m, putting the company on track to meet its US$49m projected loss for FY23. AGBA also announced that it has entered into term sheets for a US$6.2m private share placing with a new institutional investor, AGBA's group president and AGBA management at US$0.70 per share plus warrants with an exercise price of US$1.00/share. The amount could expand subject to ongoing conversations with additional potential investors. The significant premium to the current share price signals management's confidence in AGBA's long-term value. The capital will go towards funding organic growth, strategic acquisitions and managing liquidity until projected material profitability in FY25.

