ART Registry, the digital authority for the global art and creative community, today announced its official partnership with the 14th Shanghai Biennale, themed Cosmos Cinema, with the official website for the event now available at www.CosmosCinema.art.

.ART and Shanghai Biennale: A Partnership in Innovation

".ART is honored to align with an event that not only celebrates the most forward-thinking creations in art but also provokes crucial dialogues about our existential conditions," said .ART Founder Ulvi Kasimov. "The principles on which 'Cosmos Cinema' is built-light, shadow, and encounters with images over time-are inherent to the human experience of the cosmos and echo the pioneering spirit of .ART."

Unique .ART Domain for the Biennale

The official website project for the 14th Shanghai Biennale is being hosted on a .ART domain, CosmosCinema.art, reinforcing the registry's commitment to be the digital backbone for global creative projects. The official website project on .ART will be live through March 31, 2024, offering a digital extension to the physical exhibition located at the Power Station of Art in Shanghai. The Cosmos Cinema website is an online platform showcasing moving-image work by artists included in the 14th Shanghai Biennale. It is also a portal allowing for a broader engagement with the biennale's themes over the nineteen weeks of its exhibition. Each week a new work is made available to view, accompanied by contextualizing information on the featured artist's relation to the nine thematic sections or "palaces" into which the biennale is divided and the processes and concepts explored in their work. The first week's films, focused on "The Imagination of Space Travel in Early Cinema," are streaming now at www.CosmosCinema.art.

About the 14th Shanghai Biennale: Cosmos Cinema

This year's Biennale is curated by an illustrious artistic team led by Chief Curator Anton Vidokle and Curators Zairong Xiang, Hallie Ayres, and Lukas Brasiskis. With a keen focus on humanity's intricate relationship with the universe, the exhibition aims to explore questions of cosmology, social structure, and human wonder. It endeavors to counter the cultural and temporal alienation prevalent in today's society by urging us to rethink our terrestrial behavior in the context of universal principles.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy

Initiative . Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar.

